Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a three-word reaction to MLB legend brutally slamming Joey Logano

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has dropped a three-word reaction to Team Penske driver Joey Logano receiving brutal criticism from MLB legend Chipper Jones for his comments on teammate Austin Cindric. The three-time Cup Series champion was nearing the Stage 2 win when 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace drove past his #22 Ford Mustang to earn 10 points.

The second stage went caution-free with Logano, Wallace, Larson, and Cindric, closely following each other to grab the stage win. While Logano ran the middle lane, Wallace was on the outside. The latter received a push from Cindric's #2 Ford, easing the #23 Toyota overtake over Logano's Ford.

Despite the efforts, Joey Logano couldn't retake the lead before the stage ended. As a result, the Connecticut native lashed out with expletives at his teammate while the race was live on national TV.

Logano's anger didn't sit well with Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones. The former MLB player criticized Logano's comments, highlighting that Cindric 'did everything possible to keep from wrecking him.'

"Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious. Enjoy this one! In case anyone is confused, lemme be clear….@joeylogano," Jones Tweeted.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. apparently didn't expect such a response from Jones and thus dropped a three-word response to sum up his feelings.

"Holy shit Chipper 😂," Earnhardt responded.

Notably, when asked if he'd talk about the incident with Cindric, Logano said, "Absolutely."

Joey Logano got disqualified from the Talladega race after failing post-race inspection

Joey Logano has a solitary top-10 this season, which he scored at the Martinsville Speedway. However, the defending Cup Series champion salvaged his season-best finish in Talladega, placing his NextGen machine fifth in line.

Shortly after the unofficial results, NASCAR discovered Logano's car missed a spoiler bolt, violating Rules 14.5.8.E and 14.1.P. As a result, the Team Penske driver's top-5 finish was stripped, and he was awarded a 39th-place finish in the 39-car field.

Team Penske delivered a statement after the turmoil, justifying that the blunder was "not intentional" and that the organization won't appeal the ruling against their championship-winning driver.

"The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang was disqualified following post-race inspection at Talladega today. One of the 18 bolts on the surface of the spoiler that connect to the base was found to be loose, and NASCAR penalized the team as a result. This was not intentional and happened throughout the course of the race event. Team Penske accepts the disqualification."

Joey Logano has dropped two spots in the Cup Series standings and is currently ranked 11th.

