Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops unfiltered reaction to a proposed change following Bristol’s ‘poor’ show

Former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently gave his take on the series of poor performances at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans expressed their criticism over Kyle Larson's easy victory and suggested holding a single race on the track.

The Food City 500, held on Sunday, April 13, witnessed a small crowd and a poor show. The fans were displeased with the race and compared it to the 2024 spring race, where tires blew out simultaneously, resulting in multiple cautions. Then, during the fall race, the tires never fell off, which led to Larson's easy victory.

Several fans claimed that since the introduction of the NextGen cars, the spring race at Bristol has not been exciting. Some believe that removing the spring race would help NASCAR make its schedule more exciting.

Reflecting upon the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his views and shared a GIF:

"This is BULLS**T!"

NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi also touched upon the same issue during a Q&A session. He believed that bad weather conditions resulted in low attendance at the Bristol Motor Speedway event last weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson qualified third for the race and took home the win with a margin of 2.25 seconds over Denny Hamlin. Additionally, Larson led the most laps (411) in the 500-lap race and earned 60 points.

"I want people to see it for what it really is" Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his thoughts on the CARS Tour standard

The 2025 xMAX CARS Tour season will host 15 races featuring Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Models. The first race under the new leadership of Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was held at New River All-American Speedway, and the North Wilkesboro Speedway will wrap up the season on October 18.

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes CARS Tour has much more to offer and told Frontstretch media:

"You know, I think that, you know, it could be more bodies up in the booth. We need to establish the wave around, or the free pass, and the lineup, and be getting to choose quicker".

"Our drivers have very fair arguments and just, you know, disappointment. And I do too. I'm in the car, and I was so freaking frustrated with all the cautions and just all the mistakes, you know, and all the driver's mistakes and everything else. It just, I mean, we had a great opportunity to showcase the great things about this tour. And we missed it today. We missed that opportunity. And I hate that because I know the tour is, I know the tour is awesome, and I want people to see it for what it really is. And we just didn't have our best night tonight," he added.

During his 19-year stint in the Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. amassed 26 wins, 260 top-ten finishes, and 15 poles in 631 starts. Additionally, he secured the Daytona 500 wins twice in his career.

