Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives a 4-word verdict on his newest 2025 podcast episode

On the latest episode of his podcast, the "Dale Jr. Download," Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his co-hosts discussed the LCQ and the main race at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Later, Earnhardt Jr. took to his X account and gave his verdict on his latest discussion about the Cook Out Clash race on Sunday, February 2.

The Stock Car Racing Association returned to the quarter-mile oval asphalt track after a long hiatus of 54 years since 1971. The track has hosted NASCAR races for 77 years and claimed the title of the longest-running track.

In the episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that a fraction of people didn't enjoy the last chance race and the main event. He mentioned that the viewers claimed the LCQ race was "rough" and had too many laps. The NASCAR veteran believed the same but had a different point of view and said [00:58]:

"Be like me. I didn't love the main event. I want them to be more physical. Yeah, I wanted that they weren't, but I'm not gonna poo-poo on the whole thing."

Reflecting upon the same, Dirty Mo Media's X account captioned the clip:

"If you didn't like either the LCQ OR the main event ... we don't know what to tell ya."

Later, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reshared the tweet on his account and mentioned he enjoyed the discussion, writing:

"Fun day at work!"

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won The Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. He secured his first-ever pole position in a pre-season event and his first win in The Clash race. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney finished in second place, followed by Denny Hamlin in third place.

“Everybody would be a little more aggressive”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s idea to keep Bowman Gray on schedule

In the same podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his idea to keep the Bowman Gray Stadium on NASCAR's schedule. He believes the Madhouse should host the All-Star weekend races to encourage the drivers to be more aggressive on the track.

Reflecting upon the same, the 26 Cup Series race winner said:

"I would even consider moving the all-star race to Bowman Gray Stadium. Think about how good it raced. Imagine that track with some temp in it and a million dollars on the line."

"I think everybody would be a little bit more aggressive. You go back to Bowman Gray and do this again next year to start the year off is a great way to get everybody excited about Daytona... To continue racing at Bowman Gray, they can have the all-star race there," he concluded.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium witnessed some heated on-track exchanges among the drivers. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney started the race from the last position on the grid and finished as the runner-up in the event. He challenged the race leader Chase Elliott with multiple attacks, but the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver defended them skillfully, maintaining his lead.

