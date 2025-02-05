“Everybody would be a little more aggressive”: $300M NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his ‘idea’ to keep Bowman Gray on schedule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared an idea for keeping the Bowman Gray Stadium on the NASCAR schedule. He believes the Madhouse should host the all-star weekend to encourage drivers to race more aggressively as a million dollars is on the line.

Earnhardt Jr., who is worth $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is a former NASCAR driver with 26 Cup race wins on his name. Today, he hosts the Dale Jr. Download podcast and discusses his opinions on the stock car racing scene.

On the podcast's latest episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he would consider hosting the all-star race at Bowman Gray Stadium following an eventful pre-season race on the quarter-mile track last Sunday.

"I would even consider moving the all-star race to Bowman Gray Stadium. Think about how good it raced. Imagine that track with some temp in it and a million dollars on the line," the podcast host stated.

With these factors in mind, Dale Jr. reckoned drivers would race even closer, saying:

"I think everybody would be a little bit more aggressive. You go back to Bowman Gray and do this again next year to start the year off is a great way to get everybody excited about Daytona... to continue racing at Bowman Gray, they can have the all-star race there."

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver also touched on North Wilkesboro Speedway, the current track hosting the all-star race. He suggested adding the track to the list of points-paying races for fans to see its potential.

"I was hoping that would mean that Wilkesboro would get a points race [...] Wilkesboro's been cool but I don't think we've really untapped the potential of what Wilkesboro can really be because the race there isn't long enough," Earnhardt Jr. concluded.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash witnessed NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium after 54 years. During the race weekend, fans saw heated on-track exchanges among drivers, home hero Burt Myers crashing out, and Ryan Blaney driving from last to second in the main event.

But in the end, Chase Elliott took victory after dominating the practice sessions and Heat Race 1. This year's all-star race will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. It will be Fox Sports' last broadcasting schedule before Prime Video takes over in five consecutive races.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy shared date night during Bowman Gray race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have been on a date night with his wife Amy last Sunday but didn't miss the action at Bowman Gray Stadium. In an Instagram post, Amy shared their date night setup eating sushi and watching the Cook Out Clash on a smartphone.

She wrote (via Instagram stories):

"Date night.

Amy Earnhartd’s Instagram story - Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on IG

Outside the world of racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been married to Amy for eight years. They tied the knot in December 2016 ahead of his final NASCAR Cup Series season. He is also a father to two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

