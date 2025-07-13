Dale Earnhardt Jr. left surprised by iconic NASCAR venue’s MLB takeover

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer, was left surprised by the Bristol Motor Speedway turning into a venue for the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic game. He reacted to the post intended to create buzz for the upcoming crossover between NASCAR and baseball.

Ad

The game will take place on August 2, 2025, between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, where they will play a regular-season Major League Baseball game on the infield of the 64-year-old racetrack in Bristol, Tennessee. This game is the first MLB regular season game in Tennessee and the first MLB game on a racetrack. The Bristol Motor Speedway is being temporarily converted into a baseball diamond (mostly between Turns 3 and 4 of the track) and is notable for its large capacity of 146,000 and its historical significance as a NASCAR track.

Ad

Trending

"It's BASEBALL AT BRISTOL, BABY! History is being made at the MLB Speedway Classic — Reds vs. Braves under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, Saturday, August 2nd!" Bristol Motor Speedway posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed surprise at how the iconic NASCAR venue, Bristol Motor Speedway, was transformed for the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic, remarking:

"It doesn't take as much of the infield as I expected"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer who has a long association with Bristol through his racing career and his famous words, "It's Bristol, baby!" will have his famous No. 8 car colors in the event's promotional and celebratory processional. The event features a pregame concert showcasing Tim McGraw and Pitbull, and Jake Owen, along with a fan zone with interactive games, live music, and other experiences.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a hint about Connor Zilisch “more than likely” taking over Daniel Suarez’s seat at Trackhouse Racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has subtly hinted that Connor Zilisch is "more than likely" to take over Daniel Suarez's seat at Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ad

This speculation gained momentum after Zilisch's strong performance in the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma, where he battled fiercely with Shane Van Gisbergen, showcasing his readiness for the top tier. Earnhardt described the rivalry and partnership between Zilisch and Van Gisbergen as a promising "look into the future," emphasizing their competitive yet respectful dynamic that could mirror historic NASCAR teammate rivalries.

"SVG wanted to win the race but he's got to take care of Connor at the same time. This is exactly what we saw last week and we saw, you know, a little bit of a different outcome. But we know that they're going to more than likely be teammates racing into the future and beyond. And SVG come over to victory lane and they had a fun little back and forth about the day's result and I think this is just kind of a look into the future of what we're all gonna be able to enjoy for years to come," Earnhardt said in an interview with CW Sports.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the 2026 season, leaving Suarez without a confirmed ride.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.