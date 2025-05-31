Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a big revelation about the second season of his father’s documentary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared an important update about the documentary series focused on his father, Dale Earnhardt. He posted on X that he has finished recording the second season of Becoming Earnhardt, a series that looks back at pivotal moments from Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s racing career.
The new season will cover the 1980 NASCAR season, the year Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first Cup Series Championship. In the tweet, he said he recorded the full season at the Dirty Mo Media studios. He also encouraged fans to follow Dirty Mo Media for release updates. Additionally, in the caption he shared,
“This series is an opportunity for all of us to learn about the quirky nature of the race teams and the cantankerous personalities that filled up the @NASCAR garages back then. I'm massively nostalgic to the past historical moments in NASCAR competition, so this series is a ton of fun for me.”
This series is being made at the same time another documentary about Dale Earnhardt Sr. is streaming on Prime Video. That four-part series, titled Earnhardt, gives a complete view of his life—from his early days in racing, to becoming a legend, and his tragic death at the 2001 Daytona 500. It includes old footage, race clips, and interviews with family, close friends, and rivals.
The Prime Video series is being directed by Joshua Altman and produced by a group that includes Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and NASCAR Studios. It is split into four episodes: Ironhead, The Intimidator, One Tough Customer, and Dale. Each one focuses on a different chapter in Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s racing life and the impact he had on the sport. It also shows the effect his career had on his family, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NASCAR's Prime Video debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr. offers a new kind of race broadcast
NASCAR took a new step with its first streaming-only race broadcast on Prime Video. The Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 marked the start of this new setup. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the lead voices in the commentary team.
Streaming gave Prime Video more freedom than traditional channels like Fox Sports. That meant fewer commercials, more detailed interviews, and longer coverage before and after the race. Viewers got more time with the drivers and teams, and the show focused more on what fans care about.
One of the standout moments was a fun and relaxed post-race interview with winner Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks. There were some technical glitches, but overall the segment was well-received. NASCAR shared a post on X after the race, writing
“Our @PrimeVideo debut had everybody talking! Let's revisit some of the highlights with @DaleJr.”
The broadcast also tried new things. It used animations to explain how NASCAR works. One example was a short animated video explaining how gas cans work—this aired right after Denny Hamlin lost time due to a fuel problem. These small changes made the race easier to follow, especially for new viewers.
Even though the total viewers for the race were 2.6 million—lower than the 3.1 million who watched last year on Fox—there was a shift in the type of audience. The median age dropped from 62 to 56, showing that a younger crowd tuned in. This is good news for NASCAR, which has actively been trying to grow its fan base in recent times.
