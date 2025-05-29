Why NASCAR’s venture with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Prime was a huge hit

NASCAR entered a new era of broadcasting with Amazon Prime through exclusive streaming last Sunday, May 25, and the feedback is overwhelming. The numbers may be down compared to last year, but a lot of fans were satisfied with the overall broadcast presentation.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was Prime's first of five races this year. The broadcasting team, led by guys like Dale Earnhardt Jr., had a noticeably different approach compared to Fox Sports, including lengthy pre and post-race interviews and fewer commercials.

NASCAR took to X to recall some of the highlights from last week's race with Earnhardt Jr.

“Our @PrimeVideo debut had everybody talking! Let's revisit some of the highlights with @DaleJr,” NASCAR wrote.

Considering the broadcast was exclusively on streaming, Prime had more control over the direction, which turned out to be more fan-friendly. Fox, on the other hand, had more restrictions under traditional TV coverage, prompting the network to show more commercials and skip extra content like Prime's post-race show.

The broadcasting was also engaging, giving the impression that the crew did their homework. Of course, the exchanges weren't perfect at times, as some moments felt like they were doubting who would speak or when to speak. But their chemistry would likely improve in the coming races, given that they did well on their debut coverage.

The broadcasting booth was complemented by fun camera angles and fresh graphics, including short animation videos, allowing newer fans to get up to speed with the sport. Toward the end of the race, Prime explained how gas cans work through animation after Denny Hamlin lost a chance to fight for the win due to an unsuccessful refueling procedure.

Ross Chastain won the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

One of Prime's most notable segments was the post-race interview with race winner Ross Chastain, along with Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks. The conversations were light and fun, though the segment had some technical difficulties.

On paper, the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 had about 2.6 million viewers, down from 3.1 million on Fox Sports last year. On the bright side, the broadcast had a younger demographic with a median age gap of about six years (56 to 62), which is a positive sign for NASCAR.

“It's an apple to a banana”: NASCAR broadcaster Larry McReynolds on comparing Prime to Fox coverage

In an episode of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, Fox Sports race analyst Larry McReynolds argued that comparing Amazon Prime and Fox wasn't fair. He believes the two networks operate differently, though he applauded the coverage last Sunday.

The NASCAR broadcaster and Daytona 500-winning crew chief said:

“You're just comparing an apple. It's not even an apple to an orange, it's an apple to a banana. What they did Sunday night was a phenomenal broadcast. I feel like for 25 years, we've done great broadcasts. They're just never going to be the same. And if anybody expects it, we're probably going to be disappointed.”

Fox fulfilled its broadcasting duties for NASCAR this year after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Prime has taken over in the Coca-Cola 600 and is set to return for four more races (Nashville, Michigan, Mexico, and Pocono) before TNT Sports carries over.

