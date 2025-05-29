“It’s an apple to a banana”: NASCAR broadcaster Larry McReynolds downplays the comparison of Fox coverage to Amazon Prime

NASCAR broadcaster Larry McReynolds was recently featured in the Bumper Door Clear podcast hosted by Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft. McReynolds gave his take on the ongoing comparison between FOX Sports and Amazon Prime's coverage in the 2025 season.

FOX Sports has been a long-time broadcasting partner for NASCAR and has been covering all stock car racing-related events since 2001. However, Amazon Prime has inked a contract with the Stock Car Racing Association for five races in the 2025 season.

Reflecting on the same, Larry McReynolds claimed FOX and Prime are two different organizations, and they shouldn't be compared. He mentioned that while Prime can have the pre- and post-race shows with fewer ads because it is a streaming platform, FOX is a network TV channel with some limitations. He explained [00:23]:

"You're just comparing an apple. It's not even an apple to an orange; it's an apple to a banana. What they did Sunday night was a phenomenal broadcast. I feel like for 25 years, we've done great broadcasts. They're just never going to be the same. And if anybody expects it, we're probably going to be disappointed."

Amazon Prime began NASCAR broadcasting from the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won the 400-lap race in a late change of events.

Additionally, the streaming platform will cover the upcoming events at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway.

“I know that Amazon will bring some new ideas”: Former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his take on Amazon Prime's coverage

Earlier this month, former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his views on the new streaming platform Amazon Prime's broadcasting of the Coca-Cola 600. During his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, he revealed Prime has new ideas for the 2025 season's coverage.

The former NASCAR Most Popular Award winner said [6:11]:

“I got hired to be part of that booth. I'm excited about it [...] I think there'll be some ways that, I say this carefully because I don't think that one TV partner is better than the other, and I don't think you would ever have that conversation publicly, but I know that Amazon will bring some new ideas just like anybody.”

Dale Jr. further recalled Amazon Prime's NFL coverage and added [6:50]:

“Amazon, if you've looked at any of their NFL coverage, they've got some neat bells and whistles, some stuff on the screen that's different, fun, new ways to deliver the information and data that they have. And there's so much information coming off of the Next Gen car that Amazon's going to try to use it in unique ways.”

After Prime's five-race deal with the governing body, TNT Sports will take over from the Quaker State 400 scheduled for June 28, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

