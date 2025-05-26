Dale Earnhardt Jr. pats William Byron’s back after handling Coke 600 “misfortune with class”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. commended William Byron for how the Hendrick Motorsports driver dealt with the setback last Sunday (May 25). He shared how Byron still came to the booth to chat with the Amazon Prime guys and gave insights from the Coca-Cola 600.

Ad

During the race, Byron led for 283 of 400 laps before Ross Chastain took the lead off turn two with six laps remaining. The #24 Chevrolet driver secured all stage wins but came short at the end, with Chastain posting his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is part of Amazon Prime's broadcasting crew, shared on X how well Byron handled the defeat, saying:

“How impressive for @WilliamByron, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 600 last night, to come by and add his insight to the post-race coverage. I was blown away to see him at the desk last night. He handled the misfortune with class. @SportsonPrime.”

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr How impressive for @WilliamByron who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 600 last night to come by and add his insight to the post-race coverage. I was blown away to see him at the desk last night. He handled the misfortune with class. @SportsonPrime.

Ad

Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe finished third at Charlotte Motor Speedway, followed by A.J. Allmendinger and Brad Keselowski, respectively. Denny Hamlin, who fought William Byron at the front with the second-most laps led, came home in 16th after a late mistake on pit road that put him out of contention.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the broadcasting booth next week for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway alongside Adam Alexander and Steve Letarte. The 300 lapper will be the second of five races Amazon Prime will cover this year.

Ad

“I know that Amazon will bring some new ideas”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Amazon Prime's NASCAR coverage in 2025

Last week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed excitement over Amazon Prime's five-race broadcasting gig for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He noted the media company has new and unique ways to deliver information to race fans.

Ad

The former #88 Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via Dale Jr. Download podcast):

“I got hired to be part of that booth. I'm excited about it [...] I think there'll be some ways that, I say this carefully because I don't think that one TV partner is better than the other, and I don't think you would ever have that conversation publicly, but I know that Amazon will bring some new ideas just like anybody.” [6:11]

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. cited the Prime's NFL (National Football League) coverage and added:

“Amazon, if you've looked at any of their NFL coverage, they got some neat bells and whistles, some stuff on the screen that's different, fun, new ways to deliver the information and data that they have. And there's so much information coming off of the Next Gen car that Amazon's going to try to use it in unique ways.” [6:50]

Ad

Ad

In addition to Charlotte and Nashville, Prime will cover the Michigan and inaugural Mexico City stops, before concluding at Pocono Raceway. The Mexico City race will be a 100-lap road course showdown at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the same track where series like Formula 1 host races.

TNT Sports will take over at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28 before NBC Sports covers the sport until the end of the season. The expanded pool of TV partners is part of the stock car racing series' new seven-year media rights deal worth $7.7 billion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.