Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes feelings known about Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch's dynamic: “It’ll be a lot like Gordon-Johnson”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on the budding rivalry between Shane Van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch after the Xfinity Series race at Chicago. He likened it to the dynamic once shared by Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon, noting how both the JR Motorsports drivers will push 'the s**t out of each other.' He even suggested that Zilisch might one day become the next 'SVG of the Cup Series."

Zilisch came close to tasting victory in Saturday's The Loop 110, but SVG slammed the door shut when he ran him wide over turn 1 with two laps left. The 18-year-old clipped the barriers and was unable to mount a charge for the lead.

After finishing second to the road course ace, Zilisch admitted to the media he didn't expect such aggressive racing from SVG. Nonetheless, he vowed to anticipate such moves in the future and drive accordingly.

In the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt spoke about the emerging rivalry between the two.

"You know SVG's not frustrated, but Connor's a little disappointed right at the end of that race. They will be the best of friends. They will push the s**t out of each other. In terms of, like, trying to get better and investing in each other. Connor will get better and better as a road racer... You know SVG won't be here over 20 years, and when he moves on. Then Connor Zilisch will be the SVG of the Cup Series, he said.

"It'll be a lot like Gordon and Johnson; you know when they were at when they were at HMS, they had those races at Martinsville where they get out and go, 'Man, you f**king run me over a little dirty.' They're gonna have those because they're both good, and they're both gonna be up front," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added

Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon's relationship grew when the latter helped Johnson land a fourth seat with Hendrick Motorsports. Despite Johnson's dominant run of five consecutive titles, the two remained close friends off track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Daniel Suarez's future as Connor Zilisch becomes a potential replacement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his reaction to a potential linkup between Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club. Ever since news of Suarez's departure from Trackhouse Racing was announced, rumors have been swirling about where he'll land up next.

Meanwhile, it's widely believed that Connor Zilisch would be his likely successor as the team's development driver. NASCAR livery designer Scott Pierchorowicz took this opportunity and shared his take on what Suarez's car would look like if he drove for LMC.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to the post with a GIF showing his surprise, causing many to speculate that Suarez could possibly return to JR Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently fielded Daniel Suarez in his JRM entry during the Mexico City weekend, where the former Xfinity Series champion went on to claim an emotional win in front of the home crowd. Meanwhile, 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin recently compared Zilisch and SVG and called the former 'more prepared' for the Cup Series.

