Dale Earnhardt Jr. has NASCAR iRacing trophy named after him

NASCAR Hall of Famer and current NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to leave a lasting impression on the sport despite not being behind the wheel of a stock car.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native, who enjoyed a career in the NASCAR Cup Series spanning over 19 years, has been involved in almost every aspect since his time behind the wheel. Earnhardt Jr.'s current interests range from commentating and serving as an analyst for NBC Sports, to owning a successful Xfinity Series team known as JR Motorsports, amongst various other avenues.

Ever since the rise of eSports and Sim Racing since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR, much like any other form of motorsport, has warmed up to the idea of an official eSports league. The eNASCAR iRacing Coca-Cola Series Championship has been a popular source of entertainment for fans on off weekends, with former and current drivers racing as hard as ever, along with the occasional entries from personalities outside the sport.

In a bid to honor Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s commitment towards the highest echelon of stock car racing, NASCAR president Steve Phelps announced that the eSports Series will be renamed in the 48-year-old's recognition. He said:

“For decades, there has been no more important ambassador for NASCAR than you, your love and enthusiasm for NASCAR racing extends all areas of the sport, and that includes racing simulation and the influential role that iRacing has played in today’s NASCAR. Your commitment to iRacing has helped the technology grow over the years to become a widely popular platform that is helping NASCAR reach and engage new fans around the world.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. played an instrumental role in bringing historical tracks such as North Wilkesboro Speedway back on the 2023 season schedule and was also the reason for introducing the track in the official iRacing Series. His iRacing career does not end there as he also holds the spot for the first official winner in the Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s concerns over buying a NASCAR Cup Series charter

On the most recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, the Xfinity Series team owner, shared further about his plans into what keeps him from buying a Cup Series charter and taking JR Motorsports to the next level.

Earnhardt Jr. stated the current entry price into the highest echelon in the sport as a team owner as a probable deterrent from him making the jump and said:

“I don’t like the current price tag on the charter. To get in there a little lower would be pretty nice.”

Listen to the complete podcast below:

NASCAR will go live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the first Round of 8 race on Sunday.

