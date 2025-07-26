Dale Earnhardt Jr. publicly backs original NASCAR Chase format amid championship debate

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has weighed in on NASCAR's playoff structure debate. The two-time Daytona 500 winner engaged with a fan on social media, expressing a preference for the old Chase format.The discussion comes at a time when the current NASCAR playoff format is being questioned. Drivers, fans, and analysts alike have raised concerns about how championships are decided under the 'win and in' system, with some arguing it undermines consistency over the full season.When asked if he would support the old 10-race system on X, Earnhardt Jr. commented:&quot;Sure. 10 drivers 10 races. Or 6 drivers and 6 races. Or 5 and 5, or 4 and 4. All those sound good. Just a regular season and a final round.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reply has reignited conversation around what fairness looks like in NASCAR's championship structure. The 50-year-old broadcaster and former Hendrick Motorsports driver floated versions of the early 'Chase' concept, where a limited number of top-performing drivers would qualify for a final round of races, with the championship being decided among them.Dale Earnhardt Jr. (front row center) with the 2011 Chase for the Sprint Cup contenders at Richmond. Source: GettyBefore 2004, the NASCAR championship was decided by who got the most points across 36 races. But in 2003, Matt Kenseth clinched the Cup with just one win. Meanwhile, Ryan Newman won eight but finished sixth overall. The lack of drama and perceived imbalance called for change.In 2004, NASCAR introduced the &quot;Chase for the Cup&quot;: a 10-race playoff featuring the top 10 drivers after the regular season. Then in 2014 came the current iteration - a four-round, 16-driver elimination-style Playoff, complete with stage points and a winner-takes-all finale among the Championship 4. Stage points and playoff points were later added in 2017.Dale Earnhardt Jr. endorses all Chase formats except the older full-season format. The current postseason allows drivers to make a comeback from early setbacks and increases the interest in the business end of the season. While he never outright dismissed the current format, he prefers a structure that rewards performance across a stretch of high-stakes races, not just one day.&quot;It's unlikely&quot;: Dale Earnhardt Jr. addresses old full-season return and why it won't workFormer driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony. Source: ImagnOne of the downsides of the traditional full-season format is that it can strip the sport of late-season drama. Matt Kenseth's 2003 title or Jeff Gordon's dominance in the '90s were notable campaigns, with outcomes sealed with several races remaining.That predictability hurts the bottom line, too. A late-season ratings slump or a championship wrapped up before the finale doesn't just bore fans; it also hits NASCAR revenue. When asked if there's any chance of NASCAR ever returning to a full-season points format, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X:&quot;It's unlikely there would ever be a full season points championship.&quot;The current points system has shown how bizarre things can get. Shane van Gisbergen, who's only excelled on road courses, sits 26th in the points table but is Playoff-bound thanks to a Chicago win. Last year, Ryan Blaney was fifth in regular-season points but took the title with a late surge. Joey Logano did the same in 2022. Under the old system, neither would've come close.Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney have also raised their doubts over the current playoff system. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has also consistently raised his voice online against the playoff format, which leaves it all up to a single night in November.