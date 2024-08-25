How does the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoff format work? All you need to know

NASCAR is set to enter its 2024 Cup Series playoffs following the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway on September 1. Sixteen drivers will compete for the championship title.

As NASCAR gears up for the 26th and final regular season race, let's delve into the NASCAR Cup playoff format and understand the upcoming race weeks.

Prior to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR drivers and teams compete in 26 races throughout the season to accumulate sufficient points and secure a top-16 position at the conclusion of the 26th race. Additionally, a victory automatically guarantees a Cup Series driver's playoff berth. If there are more than 16 distinct race winners, the playoff spot is awarded based on the driver with the most wins, followed by points.

The Cup Series playoffs span 10 races, consisting of three rounds of three races each, culminating in the Championship race. The first race of the Round of 16 will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8. This will be followed by the Round of 12 with three races, then the Round of 8 with another three races, and finally the Championship 4 race.

Recently, Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway and became the 13th different race winner of the 2024 season. Burton also claimed the 100th overall victory for the WBR team, thus confirming his berth for the 2024 playoff rounds.

Here is the list of NASCAR playoff standings after the 25th race of the 2024 Cup Series season

Out of the 40 drivers below, only the top 16 drivers will advance to the 2024 NASCAR playoffs.

Kyle Larson - (4 wins, 806) William Byron - (3 wins, 743) Christopher Bell – (3 wins, 737) Tyler Reddick – (3 wins, 823) Ryan Blaney - (2 wins, 755) Denny Hamlin - (2 wins, 712) Chase Elliott - (1 win, 805) Brad Keselowski – (1 win, 718) Alex Bowman – (1 win, 648) Joey Logano – (1 win, 586) Daniel Suarez – (1 win, 527) Austin Cindric – (1 win, 486) Harrison Burton – (1 win, 306) Martin Truex Jr. - 695 Ty Gibbs - 676 Chris Buescher – 658 (NASCAR Cup Series playoffs cut-off) Bubba Wallace – 637 Ross Chastain - 631 Kyle Busch - 552 Chase Briscoe - 514 Todd Gilliland - 480 Carson Hocevar - 467 Michael McDowell - 459 Josh Berry - 448 Noah Gragson - 426 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 404 Erik Jones - 381 Ryan Preece - 368 Daniel Hemric - 365 Austin Dillon - 360 Justin Haley - 356 John Hunter Nemechek - 343 Corey LaJoie - 335 Zane Smith - 316 Kaz Grala - 166 Cody Ware - 98 Joey Hand - 43 Jimmie Johnson - 39 Derek Kraus - 32 David Ragan - 17

