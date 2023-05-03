Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Aric Almirola running his iconic 2001 Daytona-winning car scheme at Darlington

Ahead of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series throwback weekend at the Darlington Raceway on May 14, Dale Earnhardt Jr. became one of the drivers to be honored by a current driver bringing one of his old car liveries back to the sport.

The throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway has been one of the most highly anticipated weekends of the season in the sport, with many drivers paying tribute to the bygone era.

Each team and driver, in their own way, bring back a paint scheme from running in their cars over the weekend. Some drivers and teams revive popular sponsors and brands that might have made their appearance in the sport before while others choose to honor former drivers and their successes on the track.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola became one of the first drivers to reveal his throwback paint scheme for this year's event.

Aric Almirola @Aric_Almirola The team asked me to pick my favorite paint scheme for this year’s @TooToughToTame throwback race. @DaleJr ’s 2001 Daytona win in the iconic Baseball scheme was the first that came to mind. An iconic and healing moment in our sport’s history. Honored to run it next weekend! The team asked me to pick my favorite paint scheme for this year’s @TooToughToTame throwback race. @DaleJr’s 2001 Daytona win in the iconic Baseball scheme was the first that came to mind. An iconic and healing moment in our sport’s history. Honored to run it next weekend! https://t.co/XgsSZfqWQz

Honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Daytona victory in 2001, the #10 Ford Mustang will bear the colors of the former driver's car. Instead of Budweiser being the title sponsor, minor baseball league Smithfield will sponsor Almirola's car over the weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to the pictures of the car on Twitter and wrote:

"This is awesome Aric. Beautiful job @StewartHaasRcng I’ll be there @TooToughToTame to see it!"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to being included in NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers List

On one episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast, the Dale Jr. Download on the popular platform Dirty Mo Media, the NASCAR Hall of Famer was informed of his inclusion in the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers List.

While recording the podcast at the Bojangles Studio, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver came to know the news through former crew chief Steve Letarte.

The 48-year-old, upon realizing the feat, said:

"What a surprise! What an honor. I'll tell you, man, when they came out with the 50 years ago, I was so honored that they put Ralph (Earnhardt, Jr.'s grandfather) in that group. I always wondered where I ranked. It's good to feel that you're mattered and I bust my a** to try and make a difference and be an asset anywhere and everywhere I can."

Earnhardt Jr. joined a list of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, with names such as Ron Hornaday, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Carl Edwards keeping him company.

