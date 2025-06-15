Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Daniel Suarez's comeback Mexico City win: “Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced”

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez clinched his first-ever home win, and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised the driver for the feat. The Chilango 150 was held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday, June 14, 2025, and Suarez drove the #9 Chevy for JR Motorsports.

Suarez's victory at the Mexico City-based track was not easy to come by. He had an unsatisfactory qualifying session, and with 22 minutes left to go, the Cup Series driver met the outside barriers on Turn 11 in his first flying lap. This resulted in the #9 JRM Chevy driver competing from the back of the pack in a backup car.

Despite all the hardships, the Trackhouse Racing driver paved his way to the top and ultimately took home the win. With 19 laps to go, the 33-year-old got his chance to take the lead after Connor Zilisch and Ty Gibbs caused a 13-car pile-up on the track. Reflecting on Suarez's remarkable performance, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated:

“Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Daniel is so beloved here and he has a lot of pride, a lot of national pride, so good to see him have success."

“There’s a lot of pressure on him. I can’t imagine him coming here and feeling the pressure to perform and succeed in front of his fans. I’m so thankful that he’s able to enjoy this moment," he added. (via The Athletic)

Daniel Suarez led 19 laps in the 65-lap race and crossed the finish line 0.598 seconds ahead of Taylor Gray. His teammate Connor Zilisch finished in P5.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about the major setback he faced while heading to the Mexico City race

Ahead of the Mexico City race, former Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. faced a flight delay in Singapore due to maintenance issues, resulting in disruptions in his plans for the race. The 50-year-old will serve as the color commentator for Amazon Prime Video's broadcast of the Cup Series event.

After an unexpected delay in reaching Mexico, Earnhardt Jr. had to seek last-minute alternative travel options. Not only did the NASCAR legend face travel issues, but the drivers were also late for the event, and some had flown without their whole crew.

While sharing an update on his travel status, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote:

"Taking off from NC. Was delayed a bit because of weather at the next waypoint. Mexico bound."

The former Xfinity Series champion also showcased optimism about the new era of broadcasting with Amazon Prime for the 2025 season. The latter is excited about the technology the streaming platform has to offer. Additionally, Dale Jr. is one of the most iconic figures in the sport and has been carrying his family's legacy with his co-owned JR Motorsports. The team has secured four Xfinity Series championships with four different drivers.

