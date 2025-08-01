  • NASCAR
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls hilarious struggle of having to Google his quotes for thought board amid NFL legends 

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 01, 2025 06:02 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR on Prime analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the set of NASCAR on Prime Video after the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. found himself in a fix when a fan came up to him with a strange request. Earnhardt Jr. happened to be at this fan’s house while shooting a promotional video for Hard Rock Bet, for which he is the brand ambassador.

The fan had been preserving a thought board with quotes from NFL veterans written all over it. Dale Jr. said that even Mike Tyson would be signing the keepsake.

And then it was Dale Jr.’s turn. But the two-time NASCAR champion was unable to come up with an inspirational quote for the thought board that the fan said would eventually be passed on to his kids.

Well, Dale Earnhardt Jr. accepted the man’s request. However, he didn’t know what to write at first. So he looked for quotes on Google, which got him a list of sayings by his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt, but he didn’t want to just copy them.

"I was looking through them and I was like, there's a couple good ones, but I don't need to write that,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (42:39). “What if somebody saw this and went, 'That's his damn daddy's quote; that's not his quote'?"
“So I was like, dare I Google my quotes? Damn it... it's weird to Google yourself.,” Dale Jr. added.
Ultimately, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on the thought board, “I never wish to be anyone else.”

"He’s a hell of a driver”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. lauds his JR Motorsports driver after the team’s milestone achievement at Indianapolis

Last week during the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports (which Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns) picked its hundredth series victory through Connor Zilisch, driver of the team’s No. 88 entry.

Lauding Zilisch in a statement, Dale Jr. said:

“Oh man. He’s a hell of a driver. He just went up there and got it back. We’ve got great race cars, a good race car underneath him to do what he needed to do. So, it takes a lot of us and want to thank the engine shop. Hendrick Motorsports engine shop, that’s what wins races in places like this and at Dover.”
“So, thank y’all for all the hard work, they’ve worked hard this year. And all the support we get from HMS, it’s important to our performance,” he added.

It was Zilisch’s fifth win of the season, and third back-to-back. The driver sits second in the championship standings with 729 points. Twenty-one races into the season, Zilisch has amassed 10 top-fives and 12 top-10s.

Next up for him is the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 2, the 250-lap event will be televised on CW with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 4:30 p.m. ET onwards.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
