Dale Earnhardt Jr. reckons Ross Chastain has “all ingredients to become one of the biggest NASCAR stars”

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and popular racing world figure Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Ross Chastain possesses all the qualities to become one of NASCAR's biggest stars.

Earnhardt's endorsement comes in the wake of Trackhouse Racing's announcement of their partnership with Anheuser-Busch. This will see the brewing company support Chastain and his No. 1 Chevrolet with their Busch Light brand starting in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Anheuser-Busch's sponsorship shift from Stewart-Haas Racing to Trackhouse Racing marks a significant move for the company.

They have been a long-standing sponsor of Kevin Harvick, who plans to retire after the 2023 season. This change opens up a unique opportunity for Chastain to fill the void left by Harvick and potentially become a major force in the sport.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, "Dale Earnhardt Jr's Dirty Mo Media," Earnhardt expressed his enthusiasm for Ross Chastain's new sponsorship deal, stating:

"This is sort of one of the final, if not the final, boxes to check for Ross. He now has all the ingredients to become one of, if not the, biggest stars in the sport."

He believes that the partnership with Anheuser-Busch will provide Chastain with opportunities and exposure that he has not yet experienced with any other team or sponsor.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. firm about Ross Chastain's new deal

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further elaborated on the potential for Ross Chastain's rise to stardom, drawing attention to the blueprint that exists for creating a NASCAR superstar.

While not explicitly mentioning his own successful career, Earnhardt's words allude to himself becoming one of the most iconic figures in the sport in the past. This was in part due to endorsements and sponsorships that elevated his status beyond the racetrack.

"You know, there's a nice blueprint for them to go by anyway. On how to create a superstar, right?" said Earnhardt Jr.

Ross Chastain, who has been making a name for himself in the NASCAR Cup Series, will now have the backing of one of the premier partners of NASCAR. Anheuser-Busch has been closely associated with the sport through its Busch Beer brands.

This new affiliation has the potential to propel Chastain's career to new heights. It will provide him with increased visibility, resources, and support as he continues to compete at the highest level.

As he prepares to make the transition to Trackhouse Racing in 2024, the stage is set for Chastain to showcase his skills and make his mark in the NASCAR Cup Series.