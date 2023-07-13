Trackhouse Racing announce Anheuser-Busch as sponsor for Ross Chastain

On Tuesday, June 11, Anheuser-Busch announced that they have signed a multi-year deal with Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing as a primary sponsor beginning next season. The Busch Light brand will adorn Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Anheuser-Busch contract will shift its connections from Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of this season after spending the previous 13 seasons sponsoring NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick, who is set to retire from NASCAR after the end of 2023 season.

NASCAR



announces a multi-year partnership with Anheuser-Busch for Ross Chastain

This multi-year contract is another step in the development of Trackhouse Racing, which has shown success since entering their debut in the Cup Series in 2021. The organization has expended to two-car entries last season after adding Ross Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suarez’s #99 Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, Justin Marks-owned team also formed a third team named Project 91, with an aim to attract international stars from other forms of motor sports to compete in NASCAR.

In a statement, Trackhouse founder Justin Marks said:

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans. Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond. It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different.”

He added:

“Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”

“This sponsorship means so much to me” – Ross Chastain

Anheuser-Busch has been associated as a sponsor in NASCAR for over 40 years. The brand is recognized as the official beer of NASCAR and also sponsors the weekly Pole award and the pre-season Clash race.

Ross Chastain



Busch Light 🤝 Ross Chastain coming to a track near you in 2024. I'm honored to share that Busch Beer will be my primary sponsor starting next season. To have the support of the official beer of NASCAR is an unbelievable opportunity and I can't wait to see what's around the track for us next year at Trackhouse

In a statement release by team, Ross Chastain said:

“On the farm in Alva, Florida, Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor - it’s a dream come true. This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart -- the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Catch Ross Chastain in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2023.

