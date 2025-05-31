Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminisces the time when he was intimidated by Sr. for smoking cigarettes

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently recalled a cigarette incident with his father during a pre-race ceremony at Daytona International Speedway. After getting caught, Dale Sr., nicknamed The Intimidator, blasted him and Steve Crisp, telling the latter to stop encouraging his son.

Ad

For context, the incident occurred during the 2001 24 Hours of Daytona, a rare instance where the father-son duo entered as teammates. Steve Crisp was a former Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI) team member who ensured the drivers performed their on-track duties.

At the time, Dale Earnhardt Jr. put a cigarette into a helmet's drink plug while joking with Crisp. His father saw it before cussing at them ahead of the endurance race.

Speaking with his former teammates from the Chevrolet-affiliated Rolex 24 team on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 26-time NASCAR Cup race winner shared how upset Dale Earnhardt Sr. was when they met up for a photo-op at Daytona.

Ad

Trending

“We had these cool helmets, and we had this drink hose that plugged into the front,” the former Hendrick Motorsports driver said. (0:01 onwards)

“I was a closet cigarette smoker back then... It was about time to go out to the pit road for the pre-race ceremony, and dad was coming by to get us. I grabbed that helmet and I put it on, I put one of them cigarettes in that little plug for the drink,” he added.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. then recounted what The Intimidator told him and Crisp as they headed to pit road.

“Steve Crisp starts snickering, and dad turns around and goes, ‘Don't f**cking encourage him.’ Dad's like, ‘Get your head in the game, you a*****.’ ‘This is serious shit,’” the podcast host added. [0:38]

Junior concluded by saying he was away from the team in one of the pre-race photos by about five feet because his father was mad at him. While the cigarette incident was troubling for the young Earnhardt back then, it has become a funny memory today.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite dealing with some tension before the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the #3 C5R Corvette team (Dale Sr., Andy Pilgrim, and Kelly Collins) finished fourth overall and second in its class. It marked the last time the father-son duo raced alongside each other before the infamous Daytona 500 crash happened a few weeks later.

Earnhardt docuseries director shares how Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped with production

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Joshua Altman, director of Amazon Prime's Earnhardt docuseries, shared Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s involvement in the project. Altman said the former NASCAR driver would sit down with them for hours to ensure the correct information about his father.

Ad

Earnhardt is a four-part docuseries about the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr. It provides behind-the-scenes moments from The Intimidator's early racing days to his glorious moments, including winning seven NASCAR Cup Series championships.

Joshua Altman told NBC Sports:

“We would sit down with Dale for four hours at a time. So he was just giving us both his perspective on things, but also helping us understand, coming in as newbies, like, ‘No, that’s not what happened. This is what happened'.”

Ad

The Earnhardts during the 1990 Atlanta Journal 500 - Source: Getty

All four episodes of Earnhardt are now out on Prime Video. Interested individuals without a subscription can take advantage of the free 30-day trial to watch the docuseries and other shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.