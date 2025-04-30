Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s better half drops 2-word comment gushing over daughter 

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared an adorable picture with her daughter on Instagram. Amy also shared a special "All about my mom" card filled out by her daughter on her story.

Amy met her better half when she was hired by Earnhardt Jr. in 2009 to renovate one of his properties in North Carolina. Soon, the couple began dating and tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2016. The couple shares two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

Amy Earnhardt's latest Instagram story featured a picture of her daughter Nicole with a flowerpot with paper flowers in it. She captioned the moment:

"Sweet nugget"

Amy Earnhardt dropped a two-word comment on her daughter's adorable picture (Source:@mrsamyearnhardt via Instagram)

In a follow-up story, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife shared a selfie with Lorraine and captioned the moment with a wholesome caption:

"Best pic i could get. Mommy and Me tea"

Amy Earnhardt shared a wholesome selfie with her daughter (Source:@mrsamyearnhardt via Instagram)

The last story displayed an 'All About My Mom' card, and Nicole filled the card with a playful touch, listing her mother's (Amy's) age as 12. Further, Lorraine mentioned that she enjoys playing tic-tac-toe with her mother and that she loves her mom because she gives big hugs to her.

Amy Earnhardt shared the 'All about my mother' card filled by Nicole (Source:@mrsamyearnhardt via Instagram)

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s youngest daughter concluded that she wants to gift her mother a new hairbrush.

"Not in the slightest": When Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife dismissed baby speculations

In February this year, the wife of former Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt uploaded a picture of a book she had received from author Mel Braun on her Instagram story. Reflecting on the story, fans speculated about a new start for the Earnhardt family.

The book Mrs. Earnhardt got was titled "Magic Mama," and she shared the picture of the cover page on her IG story. She tagged the author @mbraun218 and expressed her gratitude.

“Thank you for the book Mel! Can't wait to dive into this,” wrote Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife.

Fans wonderered if Amy was dropping any major announcement for the Earnhardt family, but she ended all speculations in her next story as she wrote:

"Not in the slightest"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. debuted in stock car racing through the Xfinity Series in 1996 and bagged back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 1998 and 1999. He then moved to NASCAR's top league and secured 26 wins, 260 top 10 finishes and 15 pole positions before retiring in 2017.

