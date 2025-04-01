Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s business venture partners with JR Motorsports driver at Bristol

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s High Rock Vodka recently announced its partnership with JR Motorsports #1 driver Carson Kvapil on social media. This marks a significant collaboration between Earnhardt's team and his vodka venture, which he co-owns with his wife, Amy Earnhardt.

Ad

High Rock Vodka is a premium vodka, distilled seven times with a sugar maple charcoal filter, in partnership with Sugarlands Shine. It also offers a few other cocktails named after the co-owners - Dale Jr’s Screwdriver and Amy’s Lemon High. Sugarlands has been partnering with NASCAR for a long time, making it a natural fit for Earnhardt Jr to partner with it for his vodka enterprise.

Recently, High Rock Vodka posted a video of JR Motorsports racer Kvapil on X to announce their partnership with the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team. They captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"📰 Breaking News: High Rock is back on the No. 1! We're thrilled to announce that High Rock is teaming up with @Carson_Kvapil + @jrmotorsports next weekend at Bristol! Let's create some #HighRockMoments @ItsBristolBaby #ItsBristolBaby #NASCAR #XfinitySeries @DaleJr."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video shows Kvapil pouring High Rock Vodka into a glass and striking a pose. The company is set to partner with the driver of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro in the SciAps 300 on April 12 at Bristol Speedway. Additionally, Kvapil is also sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, Clarience Technologies, and Tracker Boats.

While these enterprises have partnered with him for 23 races, High Rock Vodka would only be featured at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Sunoco provides him with fuel support, while Goodyear supplies tier and technical assistance. In his last race at the short track in Martinsville, he was sponsored by Roto-Rooter.

Ad

Carson Kvapil driving the #1 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet ahead of Brandon Jones during the US Marine Corps 250 - Source: Getty

Kvapil finished the caution-laden race in 20th place and currently stands 10th in the 2025 Xfinity Series with 176 points after seven races.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses High Rock Vodka and its partner Sugarlands

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt at the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has partnered with long-time auto racing sponsor Sugarlands Distilling Company to fulfill his passion in the spirits industry. Along with Amy, Earnhardt Jr. started High Rock Vodka to create a premium vodka product. Recently, in the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, he talked about the collaboration and their potential plans for the future while drinking their Orange Dream Sippin’ Cream.

Ad

"This (Orange Dream) is one of their best sellers out of all their moonshines and because it tastes amazing and this is the same group that we have (partnered) the High Rock Vodka with. We went to Gatlinburg yesterday and done a full day of content capturing and photos and all kinds of stuff for the upcoming year, trying to promote the High Rock Vodka." (34:17 onwards)

Ad

The drink is described as a creamy alcoholic drink that has a hint of fresh orange and smooth vanilla. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also explained in great detail how he likes to enjoy the drink after keeping it in the freezer. He further explained the challenges people are facing in finding their vodka in the stores as Amy suggested a quick fix of buying it from the website. The JR Motorsports owner has found an escape from the track, with High Rock Vodka already making a name in the spirits industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback