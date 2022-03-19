Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s embarrassing tale involving his ice-cream truck

NASCAR legend and the latest driver to be added to the Hall of Fame, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a hilarious moment while receiving a gift from Good Humor Ice Cream and Unilever.

The 47-year-old veteran has retired from the Cup Series and drives occasionally in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. He enjoys being an entrepreneur in his post-racing career along with hosting his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

While recording an episode of the podcast, Unilever and Good Humor Ice Cream teamed up to surprise Earnhardt Jr. with a Chevrolet race truck adorned in the company's colors.

The white paint scheme is reminiscent of the Good Humor trucks that used to sell ice cream in the years gone by. The pickup also sports all kinds of NASCAR-inspired touches with wide Good Year Eagle tires and a boom tube style exhaust.

Earnhardt Jr. is seen taking the truck for a spin in the video. He later took to Twitter to make a hilariously awkward confession, and wrote:

"I promptly got in and broke the drivers side interior door handle clean off the door panel because I obviously don’t know my own strength."

The Chevrolet pickup serves as a relic for the 20th century youth of America. It is undoubtedly a great piece of memorabilia for the junior intimidator.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. launches his own brand of vodka

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shown to be an avid entrepreneur in his post-racing days. This is growing increasingly evident as the NASCAR Hall of Famer recently launched his brand of vodka called 'High Rock' with his wife Amy Earnhardt.

The Cup Series veteran confessed to having been working on the project for a few years and it has finally come to fruition.

The product itself has been distilled in conjunction with Sugarlands Distilling Company in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

