Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s half-brother Kerry shares pictures of results from his business brainchild

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s half-brother, Kerry, shared on social media the finished product of a homeowner's customized home through his Earnhardt Collection brand. The home boasts a cozy design, surrounded by trees and a nearby lake.

Kerry Earnhardt may not have an extensive racing career like Dale Jr., but he had starts in NASCAR's three national series in the 2000s. After his life on the track, he launched the Earnhardt Collection with his wife, Rene, in 2011. The brand customizes homes with Schumacher Homes, a construction and home designing company.

The latest creation is a two-storey home with a terrace built primarily with wood. It provides an outdoor area complemented by a lake view. Describing the finished product, Kerry Earnhardt wrote:

Trending

“Great job to the homeowners that customized this Cedar Springs floor-plan from our @earnhardtcollection ! This is bringing the outdoors in! AMAZING 🤩@schumacher_homes Porch goals + lake views = the ultimate retreat 🛶⁠.”

“Here's a closer look at the custom Cedar Springs from our Earnhardt Collection. Built by our Greensburg - Spartanburg team, this home has a walk-out basement and spacious porch to take advantage of the lakefront views.⁠ ⁠And yes, that is a golf cart garage on the lower level!” he added.

Kerry Earnhardt is Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s eldest son from his father's first wife, Latane Brown. Dale Sr., a.k.a. The Intimidator, then married Brenda Gee and had two children with her, namely Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller.

The late seven-time NASCAR champion also had a daughter named Taylor Nicole, whom he shared with his third wife, Teresa Houston. Only Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller stayed put in the stock car racing series, managing an Xfinity Series team called JR Motorsports.

“I didn't know if I would be accepted or rejected”: Kerry Earnhardt on meeting half-siblings Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley

In a 2021 episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Kerry Earnhardt shared how he met his father for the first time before being introduced to his half-siblings, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley. He admitted feeling nervous, not knowing whether he would be accepted or rejected.

Back then, Kerry's mother didn't tell him about his connection to the Earnhardt family. He was nine years old when he found out about his biological father, and met him about seven years later after getting his driver's license.

Recalling the nerve-wracking family reunion, Kerry Earnhardt said:

“I finally built the courage and walked out the back door. It was... everybody laughing and clanging tools and stuff. When I opened that door, it got quiet [...] And dad was like, ‘Hey son.’ I said, ‘Hey, dad, how are you going?’ He said, ‘Good.’ And then he says, ‘Come on, let's go riding.’”

After remembering that The Intimidator told him about meeting Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley, he added:

“We had apart from 3 years old to 16 years old. I didn't know if I would be accepted or rejected.”

Expand Tweet

Kerry Earnhardt got his hands on racecars after Dale Sr. welcomed him into the family. Unfortunately, his father passed away in 2001 following a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.