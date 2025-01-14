Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports set to make big announcement for 2025 Daytona 500 race: Reports 

JR Motorsports, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., could be fielding a Cup Series entry for next month's Daytona 500 in the wake of rumors about an announcement the team will make Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the announcement is "Daytona related," indicating that it could mean they're entering the season-opening event in February.

The news was reported by Sports Business Journal's motorsports insider Adam Stern, who penned a message on X bringing to light the major announcement that JR Motorsports plans to make tomorrow afternoon. The reporter suggested that it could mean the organization is set to make its Cup Series debut in next month's Daytona 500.

"@JRMotorsports says it has a Daytona related announcement coming tomorrow afternoon, suggesting the team may be preparing to be part of entry for next month's Daytona 500," Stern wrote.

The team also sent out a press release that was then reposted by Sportsnaut reporter Matt Weaver. The statement read that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister, Kelley, will be accompanied by two special guests for tomorrow's announcement.

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned outfit has never made a Cup Series start but has been a staple in the Xfinity Series since its beginnings in 2005. The team has won 91 total NASCAR races, including 88 in the Xfinity Series, two in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and one in the ARCA Menards Series.

JR Motorsports has also won four Xfinity Series championships. The first came in 2014 with now-Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, followed by William Byron in 2017, Tyler Reddick in 2018, and Justin Allgaier in 2024.

The team will continue to field four full-time Xfinity Series teams in 2025. Sammy Smith and the reigning series champion Justin Allgaier return to the team in 2025, with Smith piloting the #8 car and Allgaier in the #7 machine. Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch join JR Motorsports full-time in 2025 for both of their respective rookie seasons.

JR Motorsports will also field a fifth part-time entry between Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen throughout the year. The organization fields two Late Model Stock teams as well, driven by Earnhardt Jr. and Connor Hall.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports recently announced the 2025 crew chief lineup

JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaks to the media after Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series team recently announced the four men who will be atop their team's respective pit boxes for the 2025 season. The announcement came from the organization via social media.

JR Motorsports posted a graphic to their social media accounts with the faces and names of the four crew chiefs for 2025, writing:

"Calling the shots in '25."

Andrew Overstreet will crew chief the #1 car driven by rookie Carson Kvapil, while Mardy Lindley will be atop the other rookie's pit box in Connor Zilisch, who will drive the #88 car. Corey Shea will take over the #9 car driven by both Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

For the two returning drivers, Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith, Jim Pohlman and Phillip Bell, respectively, will be their crew chiefs.

