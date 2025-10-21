  • NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM drops major news for Rajah Caruth in the 2026 NASCAR season

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:15 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
In Picture: NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth - Source: Imagn

Rajah Caruth is all set to join Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports next season. Caruth, who is a full-time Truck Series driver, will join JRM under part-time obligation for the Xfinity Series (will be called the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series from next year).

On Tuesday, JR Motorsports shared a post announcing the young driver. Caruth, who is associated with Spire Motorsports this season, is also tied up with Jordan Anderson Racing as their part-time Xfinity Series driver.

Caruth will drive the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for Earnhardt Jr.'s team, which is currently driven by Connor Zilisch. Sharing an update on the same, renowned NASCAR journalist, Toby Christie wrote on X:

"Rajah Caruth will go part-time behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet with HendrickCars.com sponsorship during the 2026 #NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series."
Here's the post by Toby Christie on the micro-blogging site, X formerly Twitter:

The #88 car in JR Motorsports is a renowned ride as Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself drove under this banner. JR Motorsports currently fields full-time rides in the Xfinity Series, and part-time in the Cup Series.

Rajah Caruth "pretty frustrated" with Talladega race

Rajah Caruth shared his thoughts on the recently concluded Talladega Superspeedway Truck Series race. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what he had to say about the playoff race:

NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth races during the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Friday, May 30, 2025 - Source: Imagn Images
"I would say pretty frustrated with how it ended,” Caruth said, describing his emotions post-race. “I didn’t want to split [Lajoie], I just got popped at the wrong time. Still a great points day.”
Rajah Caruth started his race from 11th place after an average qualifying performance. However, he improved to the top position by the end of Stage 1, but moved to third place in Stage 2.

In the end, he came home in ninth place, ahead of Kaden Honeycutt, and behind Corey Lajoie. Gio Ruggiero won the race, as he crossed the finish line ahead of Corey Heim and Ty Majeski.

Caruth is still alive in the playoffs as he is in second place with +14 points above the cutline. With three places left, the next race at Martinsville will decide the fate of seven drivers, including the upcoming JRM driver.






