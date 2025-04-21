Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR driver reflects on Rockingham ordeal after getting caught up in ‘other people’s messes’

Carson Kvapil, part of the driver line-up of the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports, shared his overview about this past weekend's Xfinity Series race at the Rockingham Speedway. Kvapil took to his social media to highlight his Top 10 finishes at the end of the first two stages of the race, and while he was running in tenth place during the third stage, an incident on track, which affected part of the grid, acted as an obstacle for him, causing him to finish the race in 16th place.

The JR Motorsports driver shared his take on the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 event from this past Saturday on his X account earlier today, adding a few images from his weekend at 'The Rock'.

"P16 finished at @Rockingham1965 this weekend. After rolling off P25 we made our way to the front in the first stage and finished P7. In the second stage we led 47 laps and pitted early during a caution and finished P8. In the last stage we lost a few spots on the restart and -"

"- fell back to around 10th. After getting caught up in a couple of late race incidents we were able to come home with a P16 finish. We had a fast @JRMotorsports @BassProShops Clarience Technologies Chevrolet in the race but just got caught up in some other people’s messes. -"

One race incident that Kvapil was affected by occurred on lap 241 during a restart. Kaulig Racing's Christian Eckes ran out of fuel, causing his #16 car to stumble on track, affecting himself, Justin Allgaier (another member of the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-run team), Nick Sanchez, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Austin Green, Thomas Annunziata, Jeremy Clements and Carson Kvapil, who all received some damage due to the build-up.

However, the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned outfit did see one major highlight, the victory of their #8 driver, Sammy Smith, who finished the race second, but after the initial winner, Jesse Love's, result was disqualified, Smith was promoted to victor of the event.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his plans for celebrating his driver's success

Sammy Smith (8) during The LiUNA! race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, March 15th 2025- Source: Imagn

After Sammy Smith's win at the Rockingham Speedway this weekend, JR Motorsports' team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared his plans to commemorate the victory through a hilarious tweet. After indicating that he's tried to avoid doing it, including going through an appeals process, Dale Jr. decided to play a song by the band The Who called 'Eminence Front' and enjoy a drink. He wrote:

"I've appealed this and had it overturned but I'm still gonna throw on some Eminence Front and crush a beer for Sammy."

The next race in the Xfinity Series calendar takes place at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday (April 26) at 4:00 p.m. ET.

