Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR team has a witty response to Meghan Markle’s latest revelation

Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports recently joined a social media trend with a witty response to Meghan Markle's nickname revelation. The Duchess of Sussex recently shared why she and Prince Harry call each other "M" and "H," with a New York Post article about their obvious nicknames going viral on X.

Ad

In a recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Markle revealed that she and Prince Harry used the nicknames "M" and "H" for secrecy while dating. She added that the nicknames stuck even after their royal wedding in 2018, because they liked using the nicknames.

After the Suits star made the revelation, a New York Post article titled Meghan Markle reveals why she and Prince Harry call each other ‘M’ and ‘H’ went viral on X. With the nicknames being self-explanatory, users on the platform mocked the article.

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s co-owned JR Motorsports also joined the trend, poking fun at the original post. The Xfinity Series team’s social media account joked that fans would never guess why the team was called JRM.

"y'all are not going to believe why we go by "JRM" 🤯"their witty reply read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

JR Motorsports was formed in 2006, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Jr., co-owning and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the championship-winning organization. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and L.W. Miller also serve as co-owners of the team.

JRM recently made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2025 Daytona 500. Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier drove the #40 Chevy to a top-10 finish in their debut outing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. confirms Kyle Larson as Connor Zilisch's substitute

Connor Zilisch was involved in a crash on the final lap at Talladega, with his #88 Chevy colliding head-on with the barriers. As Zilisch continues to recover from lower back injuries, he is set to miss this weekend's action at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports confirmed that Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will pilot the #88 Chevy this weekend at the 1.5-mile oval. Dale Jr. expressed hope that Zilisch would be back in his seat sooner rather than later.

"It sucks to see Connor have to sit out but I'm thankful he is being smart and patient with this injury. He'll be back in the seat and back at the front of the field soon enough," Dale Jr. wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson has already made two Xfinity starts this season, dominating at Homestead while managing to take the checkered flag at Bristol. He is eligible to race at Texas, as experienced full-time Cup drivers are allowed up to five Xfinity starts in a season.

The Xfinity race is scheduled on Saturday (May 3) at 2:00 pm ET. The Wurth 400 Cup race is scheduled on Sunday (May 4) at 3:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.