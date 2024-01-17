Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s nephew Jeffrey to run part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule with Sam Hunt Racing

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s family name will be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car with Jeffrey Earnhardt's alliance with Sam Hunt Racing. The 2024 season of the second-tier nationwide series is set to witness Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew and one of the many racing figures to come out of the famed name in the sport behind the wheel on multiple occasions.

The fourth-generation race car driver will be seen switching from a seat with Alpha Prime Racing in 2023 with a return to Sam Hunt Racing this season. The 34-year-old will be first seen driving at Atlanta Motor Speedway next month according to a press release by the team.

"@jearnhardt1 and the #BlackAndGreenGrassMachine are back with us in 2024! JE and the @foreverlawninc team will kick off their multi-race campaign at @ATLMotorSpdwy next month."

The 2024 season will also see Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew being sponsored by ForeverLawn, a synthetic grass solutions company, throughout this season in NASCAR.

Jeffrey Earnhardt spoke about returning to Sam Hunt Racing and being behind the wheel of the #26 Toyota Supra GR this season (via tobychristie.com):

"I’m really excited to be returning to Sam Hunt Racing and the TRD family, we had strong races in 2022 and I feel like we have some unfinished business. Sam’s program continues to impress, and Toyota makes me feel so welcome. I know this is the right move."

It remains to be seen how many events Jeffrey Earnhardt is slated to participate in this season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity team was also eyeing nephew Jeffrey as a potential driver

Back in July last season, NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also looking to put his nephew in a JR Motorsports car, which would have been the perfect landing ground given the Earnhardt name's dominance in the sport.

With former JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry headed for his full-time Cup Series debut with Stewart-Haas Racing, Jeffrey Earnhardt was one of the candidates earmarked to drive full-time in the Xfinity Series.

However, Sam Hunt Racing proved to be Jeffrey Earnhardt's landing team in Xfinity. A fair assumption of the deal with JR Motorsports not going through would be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sponsorship backing, which is vital for a top team like JR Motorsports to consider a driver.

Coupled with below-average performances such as no top 10 appearances in the Xfinity Series last season despite running 33 events, Jeffrey Earnhardt didn't have a strong case.