Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return and double prize money – NASCAR plans special 30th anniversary for South Carolina 400

NASCAR Hall of Famer and Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has solidified another milestone in his pursuit of uplifting grassroots stock car racing in the United States of America. The JR Motorsports owner has announced his recent partnership with FloRacing and confirmed his presence in this year's South Carolina 400, one of the most prestigious late-model stock car races.

Earnhardt Jr., along with FloRacing, has also announced an increase in the purse amount for the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 to be held in November this year. An additional $30,000 has been added to the purse amount, with extra funding courtesy of sponsors NASCAR, Florence Motor Speedway, and FloRacing themselves. The resulting total amount doubles the purse amount for the 400-mile-long race to over double from its previous rendition in 2021.

Florence Motor Speedway @FlorenceMSpdwy 🤯This years South Carolina 400 "Charlie Powell" Memorial has become even bigger than it already was. We can't thank @dalejr enough for wanting to be a part of this years race. He is a great person and a huge supporter of short track racing and all local racers need to appreciate 🤯This years South Carolina 400 "Charlie Powell" Memorial has become even bigger than it already was. We can't thank @dalejr enough for wanting to be a part of this years race. He is a great person and a huge supporter of short track racing and all local racers need to appreciate https://t.co/1MIQyq1C4H

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be seen competing in the event, with various other top-level NASCAR talents sharing the track with him. Formerly known as the Myrtle Beach 400 at Myrtle Beach Speedway, the refreshed event will be held at Florence Motor Speedway, a track known for having no walls surrounding the front stretch, increasing the amount of risk involved for the drivers.

Former general manager of the now defunct venue, Steve Zacharias, elaborated on how he looks forward to this year's event after purchasing the Florence Motor Speedway and said:

“We are extremely grateful for the commitment from NASCAR and FloRacing to make the South Carolina 400 even bigger and better than ever, Florence Motor Speedway is a premier destination for short track racing, and we can’t wait to showcase it to the world on FloRacing and to the fans in attendance.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further elaborated on his future appearance in the race, saying:

“Grassroots racing is a huge passion of mine and I’m honored to support the South Carolina 400, I grew up competing at Florence and have been looking forward to taking the wheel there again against some of the best short-track racers in the world.”

The event goes live next month and is bound to bring back impressive short-track racing from NASCAR's grassroots-level racers paired with top talent from the national series.

NASCAR 2022: Full schedule for South Carolina 400

One of the most prestigious late-model stock car races to have received a boost this season is the South Carolina 400 slated to go live next month. The prestigious race, which will see NASCAR legends such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. as well as various other top-level drivers mix it up with grassroots-level racers, will see a boost in purse value as well.

The race is scheduled to go live on November 19th, 2022 at 7:30 pm ET, and is being broadcast on FloRacing for fans to view the same.

Poll : 0 votes