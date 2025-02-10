Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s venture puts a motorsport spin on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl fever

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is an ardent fan of American football and often shares stories rooting for the teams. Recently, he took to his X account and shared a playful post rooting for the Super Bowl contender Philadelphia Eagles.

Earnhardt Jr. last drove the #88 Chevy in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports. In his 19-year stint in the series, he amassed 26 wins, 260 top-ten finishes, and 15 pole positions. Dale Jr. also won two Daytona 500 titles in 2004 and 2014. Additionally, he won two Xfinity Series titles in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a supporter of the Washington Lions since his childhood. Ever since this season kicked off, he has been seen supporting the team several times, promoting the #RasieHail tag, but since they failed to qualify for the Super Bowl, he has been cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a recent post, Dale Jr.'s broadcasting venture Dirty Mo Media took a hilarious jab and shared a GIF of a NASCAR car with Goodyear and Eagle written on it. The team captioned the post.

"We’re not telling you who to root for but we’re just going to leave this here"

The post also surprised the fans, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for supporting the Washington Lions. Some hilariously asked the media team if Dale Jr. approved of the post.

"Feeling still like an extended celebration": Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings known for his Cup Series debut

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. will debut in the Cup Series following the most prestigious crown jewel race, the Daytona 500. Dale Jr.'s Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, will field the reigning champion Justin Allgaier in the race behind the wheel of the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

The team has partnered with ten-time Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton. His whiskey brand, Traveller Whiskey, will sponsor the team's ride in the Cup Series. Reflecting upon the big opportunity, Earnhardt Jr. stated:

"And I think too, it’s Justin and him coming off the championship and this feeling still like an extended celebration of that, and it’s Traveller’s first experience, and allowing them to have a little skin in the game in terms of they were involved, they were very particular about the design of the car, and we all compromised a bit. Them having this number they identify with is I think fair and important."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owns JR Motorsports with his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller and debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2005. The team has a dominating record in the series and has four Xfinity driver titles with Chase Elliott (2014), William Byron (2017), Tyler Reddick (2018), and Justin Allgaier (2024).

