Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy debuts 'new donkey bb's' Momma and Pumpkin to Instagram followers 

Former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently took to her Instagram and shared an adorable image of her new additions to the Earnhardt family. She revealed her four baby donkeys and shared their names with her fans.

Amy Earnhardt has family farms in Victoria, Texas, and has a long history with farms and animals. She often spends time at her property. During the Easter weekend last year, she went on a camping trip with her family. Later, in September 2024, the Earnhardt family took a trip to Carrigan Farms in Mooresville, North Carolina, and enjoyed plucking fresh apples.

In her latest story, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife shared an image of two new grey and black baby donkeys, the names of which are "Momma" and "Pumpkin." She accompanied the story with a heartwarming caption:

"Meet some of our new donkey bb's."

Amy Earnhardt's new addition to the Earnhardt Family (Source: @amyeanhardt via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Amy Earnhardt shared a picture of her other baby donkey named "Girly."

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Amy Earnhardt's new donkey girly (Source: @amyeanhardt via Instagram)

In the final story, Mrs. Earnhardt revealed a baby donkey named "Gus" and accompanied the story with a lighthearted caption:

"And tiny stud muffin, Gus."

Amy Earnhardt's new baby donkey Gus (Source: @amyeanhardt via Instagram)

Amy Earnhardt worked as a professional interior designer before she met her husband. The couple met when Dale Earnhardt Jr. hired Amy to renovate a property in North Carolina and soon began dating. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards. In their nine-year-long marriage, they share two daughters: Ilsa Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

"It was a lot of frustration at times": When Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled his memories of seeking therapy with Amy

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. featured in an interview with USA Today in 2019. During the interview, the latter revealed how "therapy" saved his relationship with his wife, Amy Earnhardt.

Earnhardt Jr. claimed he has been in therapy "most of his life" and thinks it is "great for everyone." He further mentioned he and his wife, Amy, both started taking therapy before they got engaged. To get help, the couple went to a therapist named 'Jane,' and Amy opened up about her husband's annoying habits.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that during the initial phase of dating Amy, he was more interested in chilling with his five buddies. He continued:

“I was just very spoiled, and I had had a lot of things given to me and handed to me, and I was used to getting my way and doing what I wanted every single day. Whatever I wanted to do is what went down. And Amy comes into the picture, and she’s like, ‘This is crazy. I can’t believe this is how you live your life every day." (Via USA Today)

“She was patient, but she was frustrated. It was a lot of frustration at times," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. concluded his relationship with Amy would have suffered a lot if the couple hadn't taken therapy. Notably, Jane attended Jr. and Amy's wedding in 2016 in Lexington.

