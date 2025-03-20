"It was a lot of frustration at times": When Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about seeking couples therapy with partner Amy 

A few years back in 2019, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. featured in an interview with USA Today and revealed how therapy "saved" his relationship with Amy Earnhardt. Dale Jr. also mentioned he started taking therapy before they got engaged.

Ad

Amy Reimann (now Earnhardt) worked as an interior designer before she met her significant other. Dale Jr. met Amy when he hired her to renovate one of his properties in North Carolina in 2009. Soon, the couple began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington. They also share two daughters: Ilsa Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

During the interview, Earnhardt Jr. revealed he and Amy agreed that they require therapy. Junior mentioned that he has seeked therapy several times and thinks it is "great for everyone" and "encouraged everyone to do it." The couple went to a therapist named 'Jane' and opened up about the dynamic of their relationship.

Ad

Trending

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver mentioned that during the initial phase of dating, he was more interested in going out with his five buddies rather than spending the week alone with Amy. He continued (via USA Today):

“I was just very spoiled, and I had had a lot of things given to me and handed to me, and I was used to getting my way and doing what I wanted every single day. Whatever I wanted to do is what went down. And Amy comes into the picture, and she’s like, ‘This is crazy. I can’t believe this is how you live your life every day."

Ad

“She was patient, but she was frustrated. It was a lot of frustration at times," he added.

Junior concluded by saying that without Jane the couple would have struggled a lot in their marriage. Additionally, Jane also attended the couple's wedding in 2016.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, found a solution to end their conflict

On the first episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy's new podcast, "Bless Your Hardt," the couple revealed their new solution to end conflicts. The first episode aired on February 7, 2025, on Dirty Mo Media's YouTube channel.

Ad

During the podcast, Dale Jr. claimed that he was concerned about getting into a conflict with his wife before recording the episode.

"There's some concern from my end about the podcast not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show," stated Earnhardt Jr. [04:51]

On the other hand, Amy revealed that the couple had to 'hash it out' to record the episode. Mrs. Earnhardt also added that she and her husband can go for weeks without talking to each other after a conflict.

Ad

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house," stated Amy Earnhardt. [05:20]

The couple believes their new way of dealing with disagreements is much better than raising voices at each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback