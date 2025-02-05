Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy shares glimpse of 'horsey hugs' on IG story

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt recently took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming moment on her story. She uploaded an adorable image with a horse, accompanying it with a wholesome caption.

Amy Earnhardt is a professional interior designer who met Dale Jr. in 2009 when he hired her to renovate his property in North Carolina. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The couple has been together for eight years and shares two daughters - Isla Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

The recent story uploaded by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife was from a farm where she hugged a brown horse. Amy captured the wholesome moment and captioned it:

"Horsey hugs 🤗"

Amy Earnhardt shared an adorable moment with a brown horse (Source: @amyearnhardt via Instagram)

Amy Earnhardt has a long history with farms and has family farms in Victoria, Texas. She even visited the farms during the Easter weekend last year to camp with her family. Later, in September 2024, she took a trip to Carrigan Farms, a fifth-generation family-owned farm in Mooresville, North Carolina and the Earnhardt family picked fresh apples from the orchard.

"A fun way to share stories and antics": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife is set to start her podcast

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a long history in the podcast industry with Dirty Mo Media. He is starting a new podcast series, "Bless Your Hrad," with his wife Amy Earnhardt. The podcast will air on Thursday, February 6, and will focus on their marriage, parenting skills, and daily life.

Reflecting upon the big announcement, Amy Earnhardt said (via Dirty Mo Media):

"We’re really excited to invite everyone into the crazy, beautiful, and sometimes messy world we live in. I’ve been interested in doing a podcast for a while now and have just been waiting for the right fit. 'Bless Your Hardt' is going to be a fun way to share stories and antics about what it’s like to juggle life, marriage and parenting life in the Earnhardt house. Looking forward to another project with Dale and hope our listeners enjoy."

Dirty Mo Media also launched a new podcast series in November 2024, called "Herm & Schrader," hosted by the former NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller also hosts a podcast, "Business of Motorsports," for the media company.

The 26 Cup Series race winner has inked a multi-year contract with Jeff Bezos' streaming company Amazon Prime Video and TNT for the 2025 season. Additionally, the latter will compete in a few selected races in the zMAX CARS Tour series this year.

The 2025 Cup Series regular season will begin with the first point-paying race from the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway scheduled for February 16, 2025.

