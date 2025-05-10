Dale Earnhardt Jr's wife reveals her 'favorite child' on IG story

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr, shared a lighthearted IG story revealing her dog as her 'favorite child'. She maintains an active presence on social media, where she often shares glimpses into her family life with an audience of over 310k followers.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr. and Amy first met in 2009 when he hired her for interior design work in his North Carolina home. They soon began dating and made the relationship public in 2011. Dale Jr. proposed to Amy during a trip to Germany in 2015, and they tied the knot a year later on New Year's Eve. The couple are proud parents to two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. In addition, the family also shares two dogs, a pomeranian named Junebug and an Irish setter called Gus.

Ad

Trending

In an Instagram story, Amy shared an adorable image of Junebug and shared her love for the pet with the following caption:

"Favourite child"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy posts Instagram story about her dog. Source: @Instagram/amyearnhardt

In a followup story, Amy responded to concerns over the dog's health with an update. She clarified Junebug is doing well and is set to celebrate his 14th birthday the coming Sunday.

Ad

"Junebug update-lots of questions on his health. He's doing good. He has an enlarged heart and murmur and will be on meds for life but otherwise we healed the other issues. Sparing y'all of the details. Thank you for your love! He has his 14th birthday on Sunday. Custom fur boots might be his new thing," she wrote.

Ad

Amy Earnhardt provides health update to her dog, Junebug. Source: @Instagram/amyearnhardt

Last month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that Junebug suffered a stroke and has lost feeling in some parts of his body. The heartbreaking news comes as an emotional blow for Dale Jr., who'd named the pooch by his own racing nickname. That said, Amy's update provides some much needed respite from ordeal.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife reveals why she calls him 'Ralph'

In a recent episode of Bless your Hardt, a podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, the couple delved into why she doesn't call him by his nickname, Junebug. She revealed that the name wasn't 'sexy' and instead decided to call him 'Ralph', a nickname no one calls him by.

Ad

Amy explained the choice and said,

"The only reason I did that, to be fair, is because he didn't hear me say Dale Jr. So Ralph is what started because I got his attention. The first time I said that he was like, what?" (0:10)

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was affectionately called Junebug by his father and seven time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr. The moniker stuck onto him and carried over into the racing world, where he was also called 'the pied piper', a nickname he earned courtesy of winning six races at Talladega Superspeedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.