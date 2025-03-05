Dale Earnhardt Jr. sends a straightforward message after Connor Zilisch’s COTA remorse: “They’re gonna have to battle each other hard”

On the latest episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast, the host and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his team's prodigy Connor Zilisch's run at COTA in the Xfinity Series. Earnhardt Jr. highlighted that the 18-year-old felt bad for his battle with teammate Carson Kvapil.

Zilisch won his Xfinity Series' second win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, March 1. However, his road to victory was not as smooth as one might think. He battled his way out with his JR Motorsports teammate Kvapil and faced a penalty for a commitment line violation.

Following the restart, the youngster built his way up to the lead from the back of the pack. Zilisch battled with Kvpail to gain the lead until the #1 Chevy's front tire blew up, and on Lap 56, he took the lead from his teammate.

Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned he talked with the #88 Chevy driver, claiming that Zilisch felt bad about how things panned out.

"You learn over the course of your career, I think, to be a good teammate and try to help your teammates when you can, because that's gonna come around and help you. Their crew chiefs see it, their crew chiefs, then wanna help you," the former NASCAR driver said [00:25].

"And listen, if you got four, and in this case, five cars that are very good cars, and five very capable race car drivers, they're going to hit, they're going to hit, they're going to run up front, they're going to have to battle each other for positions, and they're going to have to battle each other hard," he concluded.

Connor Zilisch won the race with a best speed of 86.547 mph and led 26 laps in the 95-lap race. On the other hand, Carson Kvapil finished in 23rd place with a best speed of 86.635 mph and led seven laps.

“A couple of Connor wins”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. raised a toast to his team driver's achievements over the weekend

Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Instagram to celebrate the victories of the drivers of his co-owned team, JR. Motorsports. He celebrated the wins of Connor Hall and NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch in their respective series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a story from a debrief session with his team at their headquarters. He was seen talking with a mic while Zilisch and Hall stood next to him.

Earnhardt Jr. held a beer can while Zilisch had his sponsor Red Bull's can in his hand. The team's prodigy landed the sponsorship from the energy drink giant earlier this year.

“Toasting to a couple Connor wins @connorhallweb @connorzilisch,” the caption read.

Connor Hall started the 125-lap race at the New River All-American Speedway from the pole position. He dominated the entire race and brought home the victory for the team.

