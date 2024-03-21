Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol in September

In groundbreaking news, it has been confirmed that NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will mark his NASCAR return later this season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After hanging up his helmet and calling it a day at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season, veteran driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has continued to make spontaneous appearances on the track. Primarily focused on broadcasting duties and managing his Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, the 49-year-old driver last hit the racing circuit earlier in 2024, participating in the CARS Tour season-opener, IceBreaker race at Florence Motor Speedway.

However, Earnhardt is now set to make his NASCAR return later this season, as he will be competing in the Xfinity Series Food City 300 race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 20th. This will be the campaign's final Round of 16 race in the playoffs.

Dale Jr. competed in two Xfinity races in the 2023 season in Bristol and Homestead-Miami. The Bristol race, sponsored by Hellmann's, saw the No. 88 JR Motorsports driver secure a 30th-place DNF. Meanwhile, Earnhardt secured an impressive fifth-place finish in the October race at Homestead-Miami, where he was sponsored by Base Pro Shops.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. extends partnership with Hellmann's till 2026 season

On top of his return news, it has also been confirmed that Dale Jr. has signed a multi-year contract extension with long-time sponsor Hellmann's. The deal will see the mayonnaise brand sponsor JR Motorsports through the 2026 NASCAR season.

Hellmann's and Unilever will also sponsor the No. 88 Chevrolet which Earnhardt is set to pilot on his return later this season. Unilever began its partnership with JR Motorsports back in the 2009 season.

Speaking of the contract extension, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated in a press release (via Jayski):

“We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership. They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. We’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Meanwhile, Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director at Unilever North America, stated:

"On behalf of Hellmann’s and Unilever, we’re honored to continue our partnership with JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and see the Hellmann’s logo around the track for the 2024 season. Dale has always been a great supporter of our brand and we’re proud to support him as he returns to the racetrack."

This extension comes on top of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s recent collaboration with Hellmann's to promote their quirky "mayo outside toast" marketing campaign.