Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a powerful message after visiting his doctor to give bloodwork

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hoped the best for cancer survivors following his recent annual checkup with his doctor. While giving bloodwork, he was asked to mention the National Cancer Survivors Day at his new job at NASCAR this weekend.

Earnhardt Jr., who won 26 races in the Cup Series, currently serves as a broadcaster for Amazon Prime. He is joined in the commentary booth by his former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Steve Letarte, and veteran sportscaster, Adam Alexander.

“Went to give bloodwork for my annual checkup at the doc today. Met a lady there who reminded me that this Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day. She mentioned that she was a survivor and wanted me to mention the occasion on the broadcast,” Dale Jr. wrote on X recalling the interaction from his annual checkup.

“Unsure if I would be able to find an opportunity to work that in, I'll comment here as well. She said it was not only a special day for her as a survivor, but also for those who are still in the fight. We all know someone who's in that battle, and I hope they are surrounded by love, support, and encouragement,” he added.

This weekend's race will be organized at Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400, coinciding with National Cancer Survivors Day (the first Sunday of June). The 300-lap race will be live on Prime with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the rest of the broadcast crew, including NASCAR drivers Corey LaJoie and Carl Edwards.

The Cracker Barrel 400 is the second of five races under Prime. It follows the well-received broadcast at Charlotte Motor Speedway and precedes the upcoming races in Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono. TNT Sports will take over at Atlanta Motor Speedway before NBC Sports brings it home until the end of the season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares highlights from Amazon Prime's inaugural NASCAR broadcast at Charlotte

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled some of the best moments from the Amazon Prime broadcast team in the Coca-Cola 600 last week. He appreciated the fans who had positive feedback despite the race being the crew's first time working together.

The former NASCAR driver and now JR Motorsports co-owner shared his thoughts (via NASCAR on Instagram).

“Hey, everybody. I heard y'all enjoyed everything that we did with Prime this weekend at the [Coca-Cola] 600, and the feedback's been awesome.”

After the long 600-mile race, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain secured his first win of the season. He beat William Byron, who led for 283 of 400 laps, by 0.673 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Chase Briscoe, A.J. Allmendinger, and Brad Keselowski.

Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, finished 16th due to a late pit road blunder after fighting at the front for the lead.

Chastain met up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the post-race show, along with Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks and some of the Prime broadcast crew. The show was made possible because the race was streamed exclusively, meaning it didn't have the same restrictions as TV coverage.

