Dale Earnhardt Jr. teases high-profile ‘brand/partner’ content with Mike Tyson and PGA Tour legend John Daly 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed an unexpected collaboration with Mike Tyson and PGA Tour legend John Daly. The NASCAR veteran shared that he has 'shot some content' alongside the sports icons and acknowledged just how unpredictable his projects can get.Earnhardt recently concluded a broadcasting stint with Prime Video and TNT Sports. He continues to film regular episodes for his Dirty Mo Media podcast, Dale Jr. Download, all the while managing his Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports.But the Hall of Famer still manages to surprise fans with unique ventures that keep them guessing. On Wednesday, July 30, Earnhardt took to X and teased such a project in the making.&quot;Today I shot some content for a brand/partner that will include @MikeTyson and @PGA_JohnDaly I never know what's gonna happen next. 😀🥹😎,&quot; he wrote.Dale Earnhardt Jr. has also partnered up with iRacing in their production of NASCAR 25, a console game set to launch in October. He's helping the team develop an authentic and immersive experience that best captures the racing experience.Dale Earnhardt Jr. names two active drivers influencing the NASCAR 25 soundtrackDale Earnhardt Jr. shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail from the upcoming NASCAR 25 videogame. He has revealed that Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace have been actively involved in curating the game's soundtrack.&quot;Two drivers, @Blaney and @BubbaWallace helped influence some music for @Nascar25Game. Specifically songs from @breakingbenj and @royalblooduk,&quot; Earnhardt wrote via X.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s update about NASCAR 25. Source: X/@DaleJrBack in November last year, Earnhardt gave an inside look at the soundtrack selection process and the challenges that come with it.&quot;The great thing about being asked to be involved in this is I get to kind of go on this ride to learn about how you get the rights to these songs, what does that cost? How expensive is it?…..I’m going to learn so much through this process,&quot; he said via Dale Jr. Download. [3:45 onwards]&quot;You have to have somebody go out and reach out to each individual person that owns the license, and it might be multiple people that own the license to one song, and you have to pay each one of those individuals. It’s not a simple situation,” he added.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s take on NASCAR 25's soundtrack. Source: @Youtube/Dale Jr. DownloadOn the racing front, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 18-year-old prodigy Connor Zilisch has grabbed three straight wins in the Xfinity Series, ranging from a road course win at Sonoma to the famed oval of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The JRM driver has notched up five wins this season and is currently 21 points behind season leader, Justin Allgaier.As the winningest driver this season, Zilisch is poised to enter the Cup scene next year. He's widely touted to replace Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing, and Earnhardt called the move 'more than likely,' seeing how he's the team's development driver.