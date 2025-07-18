Dale Earnhardt Jr trolls Joey Logano's NASCAR incentive push with hilarious callback to 2022 incident with William Byron

Joey Logano recently emerged as the leading contender in NASCAR's Driver Ambassador Program, which offers financial incentives for drivers for their promotional efforts. Noting how Logano seems to be active with the initiative, Dale Earnhardt Jr. poked fun at his lead by referencing a 2022 clash with William Byron.

Last month, Logano landed a cool $1 million payout after topping the first phase of NASCAR's marketing incentive. Since then, he has ramped up his public appearances even more, with an upcoming appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live set for Friday, July 18.

Earnhardt took notice of the talk show announcement and couldn't resist poking fun at the Team Penske star. He shared a short clip from a 2022 Darlington race where Logano bumped William Byron for the lead and compared it to his recent marketing push.

"Joey with NASCARs new driver-centric marketing program that rewards drivers with financial incentives for promoting the sport," Earnhardt said via X.

Joey Logano ultimately went on to win the 2022 race. He later clarified that his shunt was a retaliatory move for an earlier incident with Byron. In response, the Hendrick Motorsports driver had some choice words to say.

"He does this stuff all the time, I've seen it with other guys. He's just a moron....He can't win a race, so he does it that way," Byron said via X/NASCAR on Fox.

Joey Logano competes in his 600th Cup Series start on Sunday (July 20) in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. He's yet to score a win in his 28 starts at the high-banked 'Monster Mile' and has never made the top 10 in the Next Gen Era.

Fans can watch the race unfold on TNT Sports at 2 PM ET or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM, channel 90.

Joey Logano addresses retirement concerns

NASCAR's reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano stood firm on his intentions when asked about a potential retirement. During an interview at Dover Motor Speedway, Logano made it clear that as long as he's competitive and capable of winning, he'll 'stick around.'

"I always say as long as I can win. I really feel like that’s the standard for me. I love racing, but I really love winning a lot more. If I can go race other things and win, I’ll go and do that, but my dream has always been to be a NASCAR driver, be a NASCAR champion, and if I can win and be a help to my team, then I want to stick around," he said via Jayski.com

With a win at Texas Motor Speedway, Joey Logano has secured a playoff spot in his 17th Cup Series season. He currently ranks one spot shy of the top-10 standings on a points haul of 499.

