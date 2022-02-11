Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweet starts LA Coliseum comparison to track from 'Cars'

Semi-retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the millions of fans watching the Clash at LA Coliseum and tweeting about it. The 47-year-old posted during the race saying how his friend's kids were watching the race, and it reminded them of the movie Cars.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr A buddy just text me: “Kids recognize the track from Cars” A buddy just text me: “Kids recognize the track from Cars”

Before the weekend began, NASCAR prepared a model car with Lightning McQueen's iconic red livery. The vehicle took laps of the LA Coliseum as part of a promotional stunt. The media was out taking photos of this unique moment and got a positive reaction from fans of the sport and the movie. Members of the media shared pictures of the moment on NASCAR's official social media pages. Interestingly, Earnhardt Jr. and fans tweeted about something along similar lines just days later.

Meanwhile, the Clash at LA Coliseum saw 4.283 million viewers. The event was a success as it gave a lot of people the chance to watch NASCAR in a way never before seen. The race this past Sunday was a trending topic with fans on the social media landscape. Earnhardt Jr., too, was one among them.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares thoughts on next-gen car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On his podcast The Dale Jr. Download, the driver-turned-motorsports analyst spoke about how crews will get around with creativity when setting up cars with the new Nextgen car pit. In one episode, he said that the teams have a great opportunity to get the most out of their vehicles.

This isn't the first time Dale Earnhardt Jr. has talked about the impact on the rules with the arrival of the Next Gen cars. Having tested out the car on two different occasions, he said:

“Components all together of the car would allow teams the opportunity to cheat around the regulations.”

The outcome of the rule change will be something to keep an eye on as the regular season begins next week. Drivers and their crew chiefs will spend their time and research to increase performance, while staying in the ambit of the rules.

