Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighs in on Denny Hamlin’s surprise U-turn on NASCAR fans after 60th Cup Series victory

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his take on Denny Hamlin's emotional reaction after his 60th career win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earnhardt noted that the fans appreciate Denny's 'humanized' version in an otherwise guarded exterior.Hamlin has been vying for the Cup Series title ever since his rookie season in 2006. After nearly two decades, the Joe Gibbs Racing ace began the year without a sponsor, but now, is the most winningest driver this season and has punched his ticket to the championship race.All of it came to a head at Las Vegas, where Hamlin exited his vehicle teary-eyed and addressed his father's illness. To the surprise of many, he even made a note of appreciation for the fans. The JGR driver later revealed that his father was proud of the feat.On the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt shared his perspective on Hamlin's situation.&quot;For the majority of us,&quot; he said, &quot;you don't have to face that hard reality of loss early in life until you get into your late 30s and mostly in your 40s or 50s, right. You know where Denny is in his life, and he's having to deal with losing somebody or the possibility of losing somebody that means the world to him, and that is very maybe single-handedly responsible for the life that Denny's been able to have.&quot; [0:16 onwards]&quot;We don't really get to see Denny be humanized. He's got this sort of shell of a, you know, and he says he's misunderstood and he's, you know, he is who he is. We're seeing this human side of Denny, and I think that the fans can really appreciate,&quot; he added.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comments reflect his personal experience of losing his father at an early age. As such, Hamlin's win resonates on a human level to many. If the No.11 driver can go out and win the title altogether, it'd be the perfect swan song to a storied career.NASCAR veteran reacts to an emotional Dale Earnhardt Jr. over leaked DEI photosLast week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed the leaked photos from a private tour at Dale Earnhardt Inc. museum. The establishment is maintained by his estranged stepmother, Teresa.Earnahrdt appreciated that his race-winning cars are still looked after in the museum. In addition, he also hinted at a possible reunion with Teresa.Former Cup Series driver, Kenny Wallace, who used to drive for DEI back in the day, noted Earnhardt's revelation and wrote(via X/Kennywallace)&quot;This is incredible, especially the very end @DaleJr,&quot;The musuem is closed for public viewing, but houses a range of memorabilia connected with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s father and seven time Cup champion, Dale Earnhardt.