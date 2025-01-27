Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes two new members to NASCAR’s Prime Video broadcasting team for 2025 season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his social media account to welcome two new members to the Amazon Prime Video for NASCAR. Prior to the 2025 season, the former Cup Series driver shared a story on his official Instagram account, where he welcomed Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie to be a part of Amazon Prime Video's broadcasting team.

Trotta and LaJoie will join two seasoned names in NASCAR – renowned race announcer Adam Alexander, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte. Sharing the post on the Meta-owned platform, Earnhardt Jr. wrote:

"Welcome to the @sportsonprime team."

Here's the screenshot of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Instagram story:

Credit: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Instagram.

Danielle Trotta is a well-known NASCAR journalist who worked in spheres such as NASCAR, IndyCar, NFL and MotoGP. She is a seasoned reporter in Motorsports and has worked with Fox Sports earlier. She was a co-host of Fox Sports' NASCAR-related TV show NASCAR Race Hub, which aired its last episodes last year.

Besides this, Trotta is also a part of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Speaking about his Amazon Prime Video opportunity, she said (as per jayski.com):

"NASCAR is entering a new frontier by welcoming in their first streaming partner in Prime Video and to be chosen as the host for this inaugural season is a huge honor."

She added that she is excited to join LaJoie on the show:

"I’ve covered Corey throughout his respective driving career and can’t wait to join him at the desk, bringing our knowledge and experience to millions of fans beginning with one of the crown jewel NASCAR races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600. May can’t come soon enough.”

Corey LaJoie is out of full-time obligation this season. However, he will drive Rick Ware Racing's #01 entry in 2025 under a part-time set-up. Whenever he will be away from his racing duties, he will join the show as an analyst, while Trotta is set to be the host.

Corey LaJoie excited to help Amazon on its new journey along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and team

In his recent statement, Corey LaJoie let his feelings known about his recent opportunity with Amazon Prime Video. The former Spire Motorsports driver said he is excited to help Amazon "deliver fresh and creative" coverage with the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the team, including Danielle Trotta.

Corey LaJoie (51) during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

“The opportunity to be a part of the inaugural season of Prime Video covering our sport is something I could have never dreamed of,” LaJoie said (via jayski.com). “Competing part time in the Cup Series while also joining Danielle Trotta will be a unique combination. I am excited to help Amazon deliver fresh and creative coverage that our fans want.”

Amazon Prime Video is one of NASCAR's latest media rights holders. They will broadcast five races this season along with TNT Sports. Meanwhile, seasoned broadcasters, NBC Sports will broadcast 14 races, and Fox Sports will air 12 races in the 2025 season.

