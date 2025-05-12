Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy flaunt goodies from yearly Ride Raffle for fans

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, showcased the extra goodies included in their annual Ride Raffle on Monday. The Dale Jr. Foundation's yearly raffle will award a 2025 Chevy Tahoe High Country Deluxe 4WD to a lucky winner, along with numerous goodies and special caps from the NASCAR Hall of Famer's collection.

Ad

The Dale Jr. Foundation's annual 'Win Dale Jr.'s Ride' Raffle is now open, offering a 2025 Chevy Tahoe as the grand prize. The SUV comes in Sterling Gray Metallic paint with jet-black perforated leather seating. It features a 17.7-inch diagonal advanced color LCD display, air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, and a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy announced additional goodies included with the Chevy Tahoe for the raffle winner. The couple stocked the SUV with RTIC tumblers and a cooler, a case of Budweiser and Sun Drop, a JBL speaker, a Shibumi Shade, a Ninja SLUSHi machine, High Rock Vodka, and a wood burner.

Ad

Trending

The JR Motorsports co-owner is also giving away a special collection of caps, including a Rod Osterlund cap, the team with which his dad, Dale Sr., won his first championship. The 50-year-old mentioned that they will keep stocking the Tahoe with additional goodies.

"Amy and I added some things to this year’s Win Dale Jr’s Ride raffle that we think you’ll like. Stay tuned… we still have a few things to throw in the Tahoe," Dale Jr. wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Win Dale Jr.'s Ride Raffle will be open until May 31, 2025, with tickets costing $25. The draw is scheduled to be held on June 13. All proceeds raised by the raffle will contribute to the primary goal of the foundation, to help underprivileged individuals.

The Dale Jr. Foundation recently announced the winner of the 2025 Vacation at Dale Jr's. The foundation has also announced the return of the Driven to Give Glove program for the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers two-word verdict for Kansas race

Kyle Larson dominated the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, sweeping all three stages to clinch his third victory of the season. With the recent races trending downwards in Jeff Gluck's Good Race poll, Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested that the AdventHealth 400 was a "Good Race".

Following Kyle Larson's dominant victory, NASCAR influencer @daletanhardt remarked that Sunday's race was good, even without a battle for the lead. He suggested that aside from the slew of cautions in the final stage, it was a solid race overall.

Ad

"Kansas was good. All we missed was the late battle for the lead. Race wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad. Green-flag racing with passing throughout the field is a good characteristic...Other than that plethora of cautions in the final stage, today was a genuine, solid NASCAR race," he wrote on X.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed, leaving a two-word comment to summarize the Kansas race. He wrote:

"Good race."

Expand Tweet

NASCAR returns to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend, with CARS Tour co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick set to join Eric Brennan in the booth for the Late Model race on FS1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.