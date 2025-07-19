Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy name two NASCAR stars they would let babysit their kids

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy responded to a fan question on the Bless Your Hardt podcast about which NASCAR driver they would let babysit their daughters. The couple agreed on Ryan Blaney and William Byron as their picks.Blaney and Byron are both strong contenders in NASCAR, even having met in the Championship 4 round in the last two seasons. The two don't have children yet, but Blaney is expecting a baby boy with his wife Gianna Tulio in December.On the podcast's Ask Amy segment, Amy Earnhardt explained why Blaney and Byron would be the ideal babysitters for her daughters, Isla and Nicole.“Blaney would be a good babysitter; calm, cool, collected, and responsible. He would be fine,” the mother of two said.“The other person I think would do a good job just because he's like a kid at heart is Willy B (William Byron).”Amy Earnhardt then recalled chipping away at their Titanic Lego set, which Byron recommended to Dale Earnhardt Jr., adding:“Speaking of Willy B, Dale and I were doing our Legos last night. Instead of like hanging out, we were like, ‘Let's chip away at this freaking Titanic thing that we have.’ We're still on box one. He must have really put some damn manhours in to finish that as quickly as he did [...] So I feel like he would be fine to hang out with the kids. They'd do Lego sets or whatever.”Although not included in the excerpt above, Amy Earnhardt also picked former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. She believes Patrick would be a good babysitter because she does gymnastics and yoga, which she might bond over with the kids.Like Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron is a Hendrick Motorsports driver, currently piloting the #24 Chevrolet Camaro. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney drives the #12 Team Penske Ford, which he took to a championship run in 2023.“You're an a**hole”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. told William Byron after getting hooked into LegoDale Earnhardt Jr. blamed William Byron for his bulk purchase of new Lego sets, including the Titanic set. He playfully called the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver an a**shole and admitted he was having fun with his purchases.On an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the 26-time Cup race winner said:“I bought the Titanic Lego set, we got it started [...] I bought some more sets. Blaming Byron, for all of this... he's costing me on these Lego sets.”“So Byron, you're an a**hole, but I love these legos, man! Having fun with that,” he added.In response, William Byron, whose Lego hobby was revealed on the second season of Netflix's NASCAR documentary, said:“You’re hooked 😂 love it.”In addition to the Titanic Lego set, Dale Earnhardt Jr. bought sets of the Millennium Falcon, the Batman: Animated Series, the Ghostbusters car, the Back to the Future car, and a Retro 50s-style radio. The 50-year-old retired from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, but he is still in the business of racing. He is currently the co-owner of JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and the CARS Tour.