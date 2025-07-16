Ryan Blaney’s wife shares 3-word message as she shows off her pregnancy bump in latest IG post

Following Ryan Blaney's tough outing at Sonoma Raceway, his wife, Gianna Tulio, showed off her baby bump in a new social media update. Tulio rocked a striped jumpsuit in a photo-op at Carneros Resort and Spa in Sonoma, California.
Blaney and Tulio are a long-time couple who tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, last December. They announced their pregnancy earlier this month and revealed that their baby is a boy. The couple is expecting their firstborn after the NASCAR season in December.
In a new Instagram post, Gianna Tulio shared photos of her baby bump from her trip in Sonoma, California. She accompanied the post with a three-word caption.
“Bumpin’ around Sonoma,” Tulio wrote.
This post follows Gianna Tulio's recent social media update from Caymus Vineyards in California. She donned a pale yellow dress and flaunted her pregnancy bump a day after Ryan Blaney's DNF in the race.
During the race at Sonoma Raceway, Blaney, driver of the #12 Team Penske Ford, crashed into the off-track dirt on lap 62 due to contact with Chris Buescher. He eventually settled with his seventh DNF of the season, the most among drivers after 20 races, followed by Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, and Daniel Suarez with six apiece.
His next race is scheduled to take place at Dover Motor Speedway, a 1.0-mile oval where he finished seventh last year. The 400-lapper is the sixth-to-last regular-season race before the playoffs begin, with Blaney securing a spot after winning at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Nation reacts to Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's pregnancy announcement
After announcing their pregnancy on social media two weeks ago, the NASCAR nation sent their congratulatory messages to the couple. Gianna Tulio admitted they kept the pregnancy a secret for a while, which could've been the reason why some spotters thought she and Ryan Blaney had issues.
Tulio shared the news on Instagram and wrote:
“Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”
Ryan Blaney's long-time friend, Bubba Wallace, was happy about the news finally coming out, suggesting he knew about the pregnancy for quite some time already.
“Let’s goooooooooo!!!!!!! Bout damn time yall told the world,” Wallace wrote.
Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, who drove a NASCAR stock car around Charlotte Motor Speedway last year, also expressed support for the couple, saying:
“So happy for you!!!!!!!!!!”
Meanwhile, Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, who interviewed Tulio about her pregnancy on the Believe in the Good podcast, wrote:
“Congratulations, you guys! So excited for you, and these photos are gorgeous.”
The delivery of Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's firstborn is expected in the first week of December, preceding their wedding anniversary, which is scheduled a week later. The couple got married in a winter-themed wedding on December 12, reminiscent of the driver's #12 racing number in NASCAR. About 150 to 200 people attended the wedding, including NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.
