“I’m just pregnant and sick”: Gianna Tulio tells Ty Dillon’s wife about rumors circulating around her and Ryan Blaney’s life

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, addressed the rumors about her absence on NASCAR race weekends. Tulio told Haley Dillon, Ty Dillon's wife, that she's just dealing with pregnancy, refuting rumors that she and Blaney are having issues.

Blaney and Tulio are long-time partners who tied the knot last December 2024 in Aspen, Colorado. They got engaged in 2023 after the driver won his first Cup Series championship in a fight against other finalists, namely Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell.

Now, the couple is starting a new chapter as their first child is on the way, though the NASCAR community may be a little nosy about her absence from the track. Speaking about her pregnancy experience, Gianna Tulio told Haley Dillon on the Believe in the Good podcast:

“There's a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I'm pregnant, or they're like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She's not at the track.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm just pregnant.’ I'm just pregnant and sick, don't worry.'”

“One of the guys that stands on the spotter's stands we're friends with, he's like, ‘I swear, every race, all the spotters speculate if Gianna's pregnant or not.’ And I just had to sit there and act like I don't know what's going on. I'm like, ‘Everyone's so nosy,’” she added.

In response, Haley Dillon said:

“Especially with your first, like everyone's so excited. They're nosy because they're excited.”

Gianna Tulio disclosed that the couple is expecting their first baby, who they recently revealed is a boy, on December 6, a month after the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. She was excited about the due date, saying it is only a week before her anniversary with Ryan Blaney.

“I guess I feel more secure”: Gianna Tulio on the first month of marriage with Ryan Blaney

Earlier this year, Gianna Tulio was asked what she learned in her first month of marriage with Ryan Blaney. She admitted not learning anything, considering they had been around each other for a long time, though she felt more secure now that they had tied the knot.

In an interview with NASCAR journalist Justin Schuoler, Tulio said:

“I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything, but... I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just... security? I guess I feel more secure because I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure.”

During their winter-themed wedding held at Hotel Jerome in Colorado, the couple had over 150 guests, including NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. She walked down the aisle to Lana Del Rey's Video Games before sharing their first dance to the Teskey Brothers' Take My Heart.

Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney met in Las Vegas in 2018 amid the now 31-year-old's first full-time season in the #12 Ford at Team Penske. At the time, Tulio had a modeling gig for Hooters, an American restaurant chain known for its sports-themed ambiance.

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

