Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's gender reveal draws heartwarming reactions from NASCAR WAGs

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio recently shared a gender reveal video on Instagram. The video showed the moment the couple revealed they’re expecting a baby boy. The reveal was done through a fireworks display, drawing warm reactions from fellow NASCAR wives and girlfriends.

The video was posted on Tulio’s Instagram account in collaboration with Blaney. The video shows fireworks going off in the sky. While there is no explicit indication of the baby being a boy, in the fireworks, the caption does include a blue heart, a colour usually associated with boys during gender reveals.

Gianna Tulio captioned the post:

“Grand finale reveals that baby Blaney is a… 🍼🧸💙 #genderreveal”

The reveal prompted a wave of congratulations from within the NASCAR circle, especially from the wives and partners of drivers. Some reactions are as given below,

Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin's fiancée, commented:

“Ahhhh year of the boys!! 🩵🩵🩵”

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish's comment on Gianna Tulio's gender reveal post. Source: via Instagram, @giannatulio

This comment is best understood given that Jordan Fish and Denny Hamlin recently had a baby. Their newborn is also a boy.

McCall Kelli, wife of Zane Smith, wrote:

“Awwwwe!! Congrats!!!! 💙”

Zane Smith's wife, McCall Kelli, commented on Gianna Tulio's gender reveal post. Source: via Instagram, @giannatulio

Julia Piquet, wife of Daniel Suárez, added:

“Congratulations!!! 💙💙💙”

Julia Piquet's comment on Gianna Tulio's gender reveal post. Source: via Instagram, @giannatulio

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio have been together since 2020. They first met in Las Vegas in 2018 and began dating two years later. In 2023, after Blaney won his first Cup Series championship, he proposed to Tulio on a snow-covered bridge in Leavenworth, Washington. The couple married exactly one year later on December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado.

The wedding date wasn’t random; their engagement and wedding were held on December 12, a tribute to the No. 12 car Ryan Blaney drives for Team Penske.

“It just feels more secure” - Gianna Tulio reflected on early married life with Ryan Blaney

In an earlier interview with NASCAR journalist Justin Schuoler, Gianna Tulio opened up about how life has changed after marrying Ryan Blaney. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2024, completed their first month of marriage in February. Reflecting on the experience, Tulio shared what she’d learned so far.

When asked by Schuoler if she had learned anything new in the first month, Tulio responded candidly, saying:

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

She stressed that the biggest difference has been emotional reassurance. According to Tulio, marriage didn’t drastically change how their relationship feels, but it added a sense of stability.

