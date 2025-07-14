Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio flexes her baby bump from her latest California vacation

Following the NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California, Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, posted a social media update showing off her baby bump. She also shared the reality of the summer heat by posing with sunglasses on.

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month, with Tulio uploading photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram, which she captioned, “I'm a mommy”. They got married during the latest NASCAR off-season in a winter-themed wedding held in Aspen, Colorado.

Gianna Tulio flexed her baby bump in back-to-back IG stories from Caymus Vineyards in California.

“Reality in this summer heat,” she wrote.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story - Source: @giannatulio on IG

She also shared an Instagram post featuring photos from the same photoshoot.

Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, had a tough weekend after settling with a 36th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway. He ran side-by-side with Chris Buescher when they made contact off turn one on lap 62, which forced his #12 Team Penske Ford to crash into off-track dirt. He returned to the racetrack several laps down to try to maximize points.

After the Californian road course race, the 31-year-old NASCAR driver still sits seventh in the points standings. He has amassed one win (from Nashville Superspeedway), seven top-fives, and eight top-10s.

Ryan Blaney is bound for the East Coast for the 400 laps of oval racing at Dover Motor Speedway, which is happening on July 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET. It is also set to host the fourth round of the In-Season Challenge, though Blaney was knocked out in the opening round.

“I'm just pregnant and sick”: Gianna Tulio debunks rumors about having issues with Ryan Blaney amid absence on race weekends

While Gianna Tulio has been off the track due to her pregnancy, some, including the NASCAR spotters, speculated that she and Ryan Blaney were having issues. She cleared the air and said she was just pregnant and sick.

In an interview with Haley Dillon, Ty Dillon's wife, on the Believe in the Good podcast, the soon-to-be mother explained:

“There's a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I'm pregnant, or they're like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She's not at the track.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm just pregnant.’ I'm just pregnant and sick, don't worry.'”

“One of the guys that stands on the spotter's stands we're friends with, he's like, ‘I swear, every race, all the spotters speculate if Gianna's pregnant or not’. And I just had to sit there and act like I don't know what's going on. I'm like, ‘Everyone's so nosy,’” she added.

The podcast host replied:

“Especially with your first, like everyone's so excited. They're nosy because they're excited.”

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio are expecting their first boy on December 6, a week before their wedding anniversary, which she was excited about. She revealed that their baby is a boy, which drew support from the NASCAR nation, including Jordan Fish, who had a baby boy with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin last month amid the Mexico race weekend.

