Ryan Blaney's wife drops beautiful maternity photos flaunting baby bump days after pregnancy announcement

Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna Tulio, has shared a fresh set of maternity photos just days after the couple announced they are expecting their first child. The Instagram post shows Gianna proudly flaunting her baby bump in a white dress.

Ad

The photos were uploaded to Gianna Tulio’s personal Instagram account. In the post, Gianna poses with her baby bump on full display. In two of the shots, she rests her hand on her belly. One frame is captured from behind, while another shows her holding an ultrasound image. The caption read:

“I’m a mommy🍼.”

Ad

Trending

The maternity post follows the couple’s official pregnancy announcement earlier this week. On July 1, Ryan Blaney and Gianna shared a joint Instagram post. They wrote,

“Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

Ad

Alongside the caption, the couple included a gallery of photos, including one of them smiling and holding the ultrasound together. Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio began dating in July 2020. The couple got engaged in December 2023 and were married less than a year later. Now, just months after their wedding, they’re preparing to welcome their first child.

“No one like him” Ryan Blaney's wife praises husband, post Pocono race

During the June 23 NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway, Blaney had to overcome a starting-line penalty and severe heat conditions to finish on the podium. He was forced to drop to the back of the field after a starter change triggered a penalty before the green flag.

Ad

Then, around Lap 15, his cool suit malfunctioned during a race where trackside temperatures reached into the mid-90s. Things got even tougher when he was penalized again for speeding under caution. But even with dehydration and muscle cramps hitting him hard, the Team Penske driver managed to climb the field twice and finish in third place.

Gianna Tulio, clearly impressed with her husband’s performance, shared her pride on Instagram Stories. The post featured the message,

Ad

“So proud of my hunny for the fight he put on today. No one like him,”

She shared it shortly after the race ended on June 23. Blaney’s condition after the race showed how physically demanding the day had been. He dropped to his knees while talking to reporters and needed help from the AMR Safety Team to reach a medical cart.

Despite the physical toll, the third-place finish helped maintain his strong position in the standings. With 503 points, Ryan Blaney currently sits sixth in the NASCAR Cup standings and has already secured a playoff berth thanks to his Nashville win.

In the 2025 season so far, Ryan Blaney ranks 7th in points with one win, seven top-five finishes, and eight top-10s across 18 races. Despite six DNFs, he’s led 349 laps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.