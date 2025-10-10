“Dale Earnhardt was too strong for NASCAR”: Kenny Wallace tells Kevin Harvick about Intimidator’s influence 

Dale Earnhardt was the focus of a new clip shared by Harvick Happy Hour on X. The video shows Kenny Wallace speaking with Kevin Harvick about how powerful Earnhardt was in his time and how much influence he had on NASCAR.The post was uploaded by the Harvick Happy Hour account on X. The caption read:“Dale Earnhardt was too strong for NASCAR.”It featured two longtime racers, Kenny Wallace and Kevin Harvick, discussing how the sport changed after Earnhardt’s passing. In the video, Harvick talked about how NASCAR depended on Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s guidance and how his death changed the sport’s leadership. Harvick explained:“I think they’re nervous about getting a relationship like they had with Dale Sr. and then having your star die and not be involved in the sport anymore that was dependent upon so much for his opinion to be able to help them navigate the sport.”Kenny Wallace followed by saying something he explicitly mentioned he had never said before. In his own words:“Dale Earnhardt Senior was too strong for NASCAR.”Wallace further explained,“If Dale Earnhardt Senior in his day ever got on the microphone and looked at the grandstands and said okay, I don’t want any of you to show up at the racetrack next week, they wouldn’t show up. That’s how powerful he was and NASCAR knew that.”Earnhardt’s record supports that view. He won seven NASCAR Winston Cup Series championships in 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994, tying the all-time record with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.He had 76 Cup Series wins, including his famous 1998 Daytona 500 victory after 19 tries. Earnhardt began racing in 1975 and won Rookie of the Year in 1979 before earning his first title in 1980.Dale Earnhardt’s death on February 18, 2001, during the final lap of the Daytona 500, was one of NASCAR’s darkest days. He was 49 years old. His passing brought in stronger safety measures, including the HANS device and SAFER barriers. In 2010, Earnhardt was part of the first group inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.“He helped me get my career started”: Kenny Wallace remembers pushing Dale Earnhardt to victoryKenny Wallace also shared a personal story about Dale Earnhardt from the 2000 Talladega race. That day became Earnhardt’s final NASCAR Cup Series win, and Wallace played a key part in it.He said Earnhardt was the person who gave him his first big break in NASCAR. Years later, at Talladega, Wallace returned the favor by helping Earnhardt move from 18th place to first in just four laps. Instead of trying to win for himself, he chose to help “The Intimidator” reach the finish line first. Wallace said in the Harvick Happy Hour episode:“So Dale Earnhardt Sr. gave me my first break....He let me drive his car. So now fast forward years and years, I have a bad pit stop at Talladega. I look in the mirror and here's Earnhardt behind me. Earnhardt followed me halfway to the front and we were slicing and dicing. So I get picked by Matt Kenseth. Earnhardt ends up in front of me.”He added, “I'm just committed to him because it's the right thing for me to do. And all of a sudden Earnhardt's big Paul comes up and he's like this. I'm like, in that millisecond, I thought he helped me get my career started, him and Rusty. All right, here we go. There's 250,000 people in the grandstands and we're coming through the triavel. I could hear the fans and I'm on Earnhardt's a**.”That push helped Earnhardt Sr. score his 76th and final Cup Series win. For Wallace, it was a proud moment and a way to thank the man who had helped him start his career.